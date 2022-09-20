8 Cars That Come With 3-Point Seatbelts For Both Front And Rear Occupants

Car safety has become one of the major topics of discussion in the Indian auto industry right now, especially the need for 3-point seatbelts for all occupants. After the recent road accident that led to the death of former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry, the transport ministry plans to enforce new rules for road safety including mandatory seat belts for rear passengers and implementing heavy fines on rule-breakers. In fact, the centre has said that car manufacturers will soon have to offer seatbelt warning alerts for rear passengers as well.

Now, car&bike has always been one of the flag-bearers of road safety, and we certainly welcome the decision of the government with open arms, but we also think that car manufacturers need to start offering a 3-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger as well, in addition to the alarm. While premium cars get it as a standard fitment, right now, very few carmakers offer this safety feature. So, here are 8 cars under Rs. 25 lakh that come with 3-point seatbelts for both front and rear occupants as a standard feature.

Honda City

The Honda City has always been a benchmark in the compact sedan space, the current-gen model was one of the first cars in this segment to offer a 3-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger as well. Other safety features that are standard on the car include 4 airbags, ABS, brake assist, rear parking camera with sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Start Assist, Rear Windshield Defogger and more.

Price: Rs. 11.57 lakh to Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 holds a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

The Mahindra XUV300 is considered one of the safest cars in India given the fact that it has a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The car also holds one of the highest scores for child occupant safety, with a 4-star rating. Along with 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, it also comes with ABS with EBD, corner braking control, all 4-disc brakes, ISOFIX, panic braking signal and more.

Price: Rs. 8.42 lakh to Rs. 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus is based on the company MQB-A0-IN platform and is well-loaded when it comes to safety features.

The Volkswagen Virtus is the newest addition to the compact sedan segment, and it’s based on the company MQB-A0-IN platform and is well-loaded when it comes to safety features. In addition to 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, the sedan also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors and more.

Price: Rs. 11.22 lakh to Rs. 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Skoda Slavia

The Slavia gets 3-point seatbelt for all occupants along with other safety features like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors and more.

Like the VW Virtus, the Slavia is also built on the same MQB-A0-IN platform and is almost identical under the skin both in terms of the mechanicals and features. Here too you get a 3-point seatbelt as standard, along with other safety features like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors and more.

Price: Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

MG Astor

Other standard safety features offered with the Astor include – ABS with EBD, dual airbags, all 4-disc brakes, rear parking sensors, rear foglamps, ISOFIX, and active cornering brake control.

The MG Astor is one of the more tech-loaded compact SUVs in the market right now, and yes this too gets 3-point seatbelts as standard for all passengers. Other standard safety features on offer include – ABS with EBD, dual airbags, all 4-disc brakes, rear parking sensors, rear foglamps, ISOFIX, active cornering brake control, and more.

Price: Rs. 10.32 lakh to Rs. 18.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen offers a host of other safety features like – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and, brake disc wiping.

The Volkswagen Taigun is also one of the newer entrants in the subcompact SUV space and it too is packed with a host of safety features, including 3-point seatbelts for all 5 passengers. Like in the Virtus, here too Volkswagen offers a host of other safety features like – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, brake disc wiping, tyre pressure deflation warning and more.

Price: Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq also gets dual airbags, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, EBD, Hill-Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Again, the Kushaq is built on the same platform as the VW Taigun and thus shares the same list of features. So, here too, in addition to the 3-point seatbelts, you get features such as dual airbags, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, EBD, Hill-Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Price: Rs. 11.29 lakh to Rs. 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been of the few cars in its segment that offers 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. Other safety features that come as standard with the MPV include – 3 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX, emergency brake signal and more.

Price: Rs. 17.45 lakh to Rs. 26.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)