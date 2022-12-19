  • Home
Bengaluru Police Says Don’t Drink And Drive Or Things Can Get ‘MESSI’ For You

The Bengaluru Police has caught the eye of Twitterati with its latest ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ post, which references Argentina's penalty kick by Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
19-Dec-22
If you want to put a message across to today’s youths on social media, then you need to have a strong Meme game. And the Bengaluru Police has certainly caught the eye of Twitterati with its latest ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ post. Following the nail-biting final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which saw Argentina’s victory over France, the Bengaluru City police has shared a creative ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ post on Twitter, referencing the former team’s winning penalty kick by Lionel Messi. The meme is supported by a very creative post the says - “Please don’t drink and drive. Things can get MESSI for yourself and others.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup saw Argentina win its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat-trick by France’s forward Kylian Mbappé. 

Now this is not the first time that a post shared by the Bengaluru City Police has gone viral. Sometime back, the city police department has shared a photo of a traffic police finning another cop for not wearing a proper helmet. 

Driving under influence is a serious crime which not only puts your life in danger, but also others who are on the streets. We hope that this latest post shared by Bengaluru city police as many people as possible and educate them to drive safely and responsibly. 

