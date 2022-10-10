  • Home
  • News
  • Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years

Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years

Minister of Heavy Industries said that the government planned to press over 3,000 more electric buses into service under the FAME-II scheme.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Oct-22 12:59 PM IST
Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years banner
Highlights
  • 3,000 new electric buses to ply on the roads in next two years
  • FAME-II scheme has provision for subsidies for 7,000 e-buses
  • Two companies under scrutiny by Heavy Industries Ministry over FAME subsidy application

Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey revealed that the government plans to induct 3,000 more electric buses over the next 2 years under the FAME-II scheme. Pandey was speaking at a Industry 4.0 conference where he flagged off 175 new electric buses in two states.

As per a PTI report, Pandey said that 3,000 more electric buses would ply on Indian roads in the next two years under the Fame-II scheme. He added that currently there were 3,049 e-buses on public roads in the country.

Over 3,000 electric buses currently ply on the roads in India

Pandey also said that the Ministry had approached two manufacturers seeking information regarding components used in their vehicles and whether or not they were locally manufactured to comply with the rules to claim FAME subsidy. He however did not reveal a name.

Pandey said that the government provided subsidies based on certain conditions and if manufacturers were found to be violating the provisions action would be taken against the brands.

The FAME-II scheme that came into force in 2019 provides subsidies for 7,000 electric buses.

With inputs from PTI

Related Articles
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
16 days ago
Switch Mobility To Explore Alternate Segments For Their Electric Bus
Switch Mobility To Explore Alternate Segments For Their Electric Bus
16 days ago
EKA Mobility Partners With goEgoNetwork For Setting Up EV Charging Stations
EKA Mobility Partners With goEgoNetwork For Setting Up EV Charging Stations
18 days ago
Government Set To Replace 30,000 Diesel Buses With Electric Buses - Report
Government Set To Replace 30,000 Diesel Buses With Electric Buses - Report
19 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!