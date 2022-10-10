Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years

Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey revealed that the government plans to induct 3,000 more electric buses over the next 2 years under the FAME-II scheme. Pandey was speaking at a Industry 4.0 conference where he flagged off 175 new electric buses in two states.

As per a PTI report, Pandey said that 3,000 more electric buses would ply on Indian roads in the next two years under the Fame-II scheme. He added that currently there were 3,049 e-buses on public roads in the country.

Over 3,000 electric buses currently ply on the roads in India

Pandey also said that the Ministry had approached two manufacturers seeking information regarding components used in their vehicles and whether or not they were locally manufactured to comply with the rules to claim FAME subsidy. He however did not reveal a name.

Pandey said that the government provided subsidies based on certain conditions and if manufacturers were found to be violating the provisions action would be taken against the brands.

The FAME-II scheme that came into force in 2019 provides subsidies for 7,000 electric buses.

With inputs from PTI