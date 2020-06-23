Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On The 17th Consecutive Day

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs. 79.76 per litre, while diesel rates stand at Rs 79.40 per litre

Fuel prices in India have gone up for the 17th consecutive day today, with petrol prices going up by 20 paise per litre while diesel rates have increased by approximately 55 paise per litre. Currently, in Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹ 79.76 per litre, while diesel rates stand at Rs 79.40 per litre. Oil companies resumed daily revision of fuel rates earlier this month after a hiatus of over 2 months, due to the lockdown, and in the last 17 days, petrol prices have shot up by almost ₹ 8.50 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by close to ₹ 9.77 per litre.

Oil companies resumed daily revision of fuel rates earlier this month after a hiatus of over 2 months, due to the lockdown

In Mumbai, fuel prices have gone up by 18 paise per litre for petrol, and by 52 paise per litre for diesel. The revised rates stand at ₹ 86.54 per litre and ₹ 77.76 per litre, respectively. Similarly, Kolkata too has witnessed a price hike of 18 paise per litre on petrol, which currently stands at ₹ 81.45 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up by 49 paise, to ₹ 74.63 per litre. Chennai, on the other hand, has witnessed a hike of 17 paise on petrol, with current rate standing at ₹ 83.04 per litre, while diesel rates have increased by 47 paise, to ₹ 76.77 per litre.

Other cities where petrol rates have crossed the ₹ 80 mark include - Noida at ₹ 80.45 per litre, Bengaluru at ₹ 82.35 per litre, Bhubaneshwar at ₹ 80.32 per litre, Hyderabad at ₹ 82.79 per litre, Jaipur ₹ 87.01 per litre, Lucknow ₹ 80.55 per litre, Patna at ₹ 82.85 per litre, and Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 81.48 litre.

Taxes make up for nearly two-thirds of the retail selling price. About ₹ 50.69 per litre, or 64 per cent, in the petrol price, is subject to taxes ₹ 32.98 is the central excise duty and ₹ 17.71 is local sales tax or VAT. For diesel, over 63 per cent of the retail selling price is taxes. Out of the total tax incidence of ₹ 49.43 per litre, ₹ 31.83 is by way of central excise while ₹ 17.60 is subject to VAT.

