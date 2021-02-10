The state-owned fuel retailers on Wednesday revised domestic fuel prices across the country by up to 30 paise. As per a notification from Indian Oil Corporation, the two auto fuels have now touched a new all-time high of ₹ 87.60 per litre, while one litre of diesel now retails at ₹ 77.73 per litre in the national capital. The oil marketing companies increased the rates of petrol and diesel on a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, petrol rates were revised by 35 paise from ₹ 86.95 per litre to ₹ 87.30 per litre in Delhi. And, diesel prices were also increased by 35 paise from ₹ 77.13 per litre to ₹ 77.48 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 88.92 per litre and ₹ 81.31 per litre, respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel per litre in the five metros on February 10, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 87.60 ₹ 77.73 Mumbai ₹ 94.12 ₹ 84.63 Kolkata ₹ 88.92 ₹ 81.31 Chennai ₹ 89.96 ₹ 82.90 Bengaluru ₹ 90.53 ₹ 82.40

With the latest revision in prices, petrol is at an all-time high in the financial capital. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices shot past ₹ 94 per litre mark in Mumbai, while diesel retailed at ₹ 84.63 per litre. Buyers in Mumbai will have to shell out ₹ 94.12 for one litre of petrol.

Other metro cities also have witnessed a hike in fuel rates. In Chennai, the two auto fuels are priced at ₹ 89.96 per litre and 82.90 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. The customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 88.92 per litre for petrol and ₹ 81.31 for one-litre diesel. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are now priced at ₹ 90.53 per litre and ₹ 82.40 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT

Moreover, the fuel rates were hiked on February 5, 2021, by 30 paise across the country. The auto fuels have recorded price upswing since January 6, 2021, after remaining touched for almost a month. Oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily bases. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The priced are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by making changes in the foreign exchange rates into account.

