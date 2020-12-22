Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

Both, the Peugeot Django and Pulsion, have been spotted with temporary Maharashtra number plates

The Peugeot Django and Pulsion 125 cc scooters have been spotted in India without any camouflage. However, this is not the first time these two scooters have been caught testing in India. While the Django 125 comes with a retro design with long curvy lines and vibrant two-tone paint job, the Pulsion 125 is a more modern-looking Maxi-scooter, with a muscular design tall windscreen dark paint job. Both the scooters have been spotted with temporary Maharashtra number plates indicating that they could be here for R&D or testing purpose.

The Peugeot Django 125 comes with a retro design with long curvy lines and vibrant two-tone paint job

The sighting of the two new scooters indicates that that Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles could be considering entering the Indian market, especially given the strong demand for scooters. Furthermore, the 125 cc segment is possibly one of the most sought-after categories in the country, offering a range of popular models like - the TVS NTorq, Suzuki Burgman Street and Access, Honda Grazia, and Hero Destini among others. So, models like the Django and Pulsion could just be the right products for Peugeot to begin its India operations.

The Peugeot Django gets comfortable looking split seats with huge grab handles and 12-inch wheels

Visually, the Django gets a neat retro look with the large body panels, dual-tone paint with the white and red colour scheme, chrome details and comfortable looking split seats with huge grab handles. The scooter also comes with 12-inch wheels and has telescopic front forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The Pulsion, on the other hand, comes with the quintessential maxi-scooter design with the tall windscreen, twin headlights, single-piece step-up seat, LED taillights and it also has a TFT colour display, app-based connectivity, and even keyless go.

The Pulsion comes with the quintessential maxi-scooter design with the tall windscreen, twin headlights

While both the scooters are 125 cc offerings, the Piaggio Django's 124.6 cc motor is tuned to churn out about 10.2 bhp and 8.9 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Piaggio Pulsion's 125 cc engine is tuned to make 14.4 bhp and 11.9 Nm of peak torque.

