Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet

The newly launched Peugeot Metropolis 3-wheeled scooter has become a part of the vehicle fleet at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

The Metropolis has joined the Peugeot E-Ludix electric scooter, as part the fleet at Elysee Palace

  • The Peugeot Metropolis will be part of the fleet at the Elysee Palace
  • The Peugeot E-Ludix electric scooter is also a part of the fleet
  • The Peugeot Metropolis was launched in France in early September 2020

Mahindra Group's wholly-owned French subsidiary, Peugeot Motocycles' three-wheeled scooter - Metropolis, has been recently added to France's Presidential fleet. It was just earlier this month that the new three-wheeled scooter was launched in France, and now it has joined the Peugeot E-Ludix electric scooter, becoming a part of the vehicle fleet at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic. Retweeting the announcement on social media, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group said, "We're clearly moving in good company... 'Peugeot Motocycles'- A MahindraRise company..."

Also Read: Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France

Earlier this year in May 2020, ahead of the scooter's official launch, the Peugeot Metropolis was also inducted in Guangdong City's Police fleet in China. Interestingly enough, tweeting about it back then, Anand Mahindra even asked the French Government to induct the Metropolis in its fleet. Also, in his tweet, he had expressed the desire for having a low-cost version of the scooter in India. However, the Metropolis coming to India is unlikely, at least in the near future, as India is yet to warm up to the concept of maxi-scooters.

nh21556g

Peugeot Metropolis 3W added to Guangdong Police SWAT Teams' fleet

As for the scooter itself, the Peugeot Metropolis is a butch-looking three-wheeled maxi-scooter that offers solid road presence, featuring LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The scooter gets blacked windscreen with a Peugeot logo on it. The three wheels offered on the scooter makes it more make it attractive yet unique than the regular maxi scooters. The Peugeot Metropolis is powered by a 400 cc PowerMotion LFE engine. The motor is tuned to make 35 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, which is quite decent for a 400 cc scooter. It also gets ABS as a standard fitment.

udkdvim8

The Peugeot Metropolis is powered by a 400 cc PowerMotion LFE engine

Mahindra bought Peugeot Motocycles fully in October 2019, so it is possible that we might see the French brand enter the Indian market, at least with some vehicles in its portfolio, in the future. India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world and a lot of global two-wheeler brands are already present here.

or select from popular cities