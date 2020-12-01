New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter

The 'eSR1' trademark filed by Piaggio hints at a possible electric Aprilia scooter, likely based on the Vespa Elettrica.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Piaggio has filed a trademark application with the expand View Photos
Piaggio has filed a trademark application with the "eSR1" name

Highlights

  • Piaggio already has the Vespa Elettrica electric scooter
  • The Aprilia eSR1 may share technology with the Vespa Elettrica
  • Piaggio likely developing an electric Aprilia scooter with the eSR1 name

Piaggio has filed a new trademark called "eSR1" which may suggest that the Italian brand could be working on an electric Aprilia scooter. The Aprilia eSR1 though will likely share technology with another electric scooter of the Piaggio family, the Vespa Elettrica, which has been on sale in overseas markets for a few years now. According to latest reports, the European Union Intellectual Property Office has published the trademark application showing a logo with the "eSR1" name in a stylised font, although it's not been disclosed who filed the trademark, so there's no reference to the Piaggio Group.

Also Read: Piaggio Group Secures 60 Million Euro Loan For R&D

f3oafvgk

The "SR" portion of the "eSR1" font is a direct match to the SR-GP Replica logo filed by Aprilia last year

The SR portion of the trademark though matches the SR logo Piaggio currently uses in the Aprilia SR range of scooters. In fact, the "SR" part of the "eSR1" logo is a straight match with the log of the SR-GP Replica which Aprilia released last year. Jacobacci & Partners S.P.A., the Italian law firm that handles Piaggio's intellectual property matters, filed the trademark on the owner's behalf. This is also a strong indication that the "eSR1" logo indeed has its origins with Piaggio.

Also Read: Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric

Newsbeep
bol3smc

Piaggion India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Vespa Elettrica at Auto Expo 2020

Aprilia currently has the SR range of scooters with engine displacements ranging from 50 cc, 125 cc, 150 cc and 160 cc in different markets, but there's no electric Aprilia yet in production. However, parent company Piaggio already has the Vespa Elettrica, and considering Piaggio shares its scooter technology across brands, it may not be too far off from the mark to assume that the Aprilia eSR1 may share some electric technology with the Vespa Elettrica, if not completely based on the Vespa electric scooter. The only thing that remains is some actual evidence or images of some sort of an electric Aprilia scooter, but that may be revealed in a matter of months.

0 Comments

(Source: Motorcycle.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities