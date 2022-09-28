Planning To Buy A Used Renault Duster? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

The Renault Duster was one of the more capable compact SUVs in India. In fact, it was the car that popularised the compact SUV space in India, a segment which is right now both the most popular and most populated SUV segment in India. However, earlier this year the French carmaker discontinued the model in India due to falling sales, shifting its focus on the newly launched subcompact SUV, the Kiger. However, you can still find the Duster in the used car market, and if you are looking for a capable compact SUV on a budget, you must surely consider it. And here are 5 things you must know before you buy a used Renault Duster.

1. The Renault Duster is a fun-to-drive SUV. It offers good handling and ride quality, with great driving dynamics. In fact, Renault also used to offer an all-wheel drive (AWD) version of the SUV earlier, making it the only SUV in this segment to get this feature.

2. The Duster was offered with both petrol and diesel engine options until 2020. However, after the transition to BS6 emission norms, the diesel model was replaced by a turbo petrol version. The turbo petrol version is still recent, so chances of getting one of those will be scarce. We would suggest looking for the diesel version. It came with one of the nicer diesel engines in the segment offered in two power output options - 84 bhp and 108 bhp.

3. When it comes to design and styling, the Renault Duster feels quite dated, especially the interior. The cabin lacks both in terms of parts quality, and fit and finish, although things did improve to an extent in the more recent model. The creature's comforts are also limited to basic features, which is also why it could not compete against rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

4. That being said, the space inside the cabin of the Duster was large enough for five adults, and the SUV offered a commanding seating position. The Duster also offered a large boot space of 475-litre and a tall ground clearance of 205 mm.

5. Now, depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used Renault Duster for anywhere between Rs. 3.25 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh, so yes, you can good value. However, do remember that the SUV could have a much lesser resale value when you sell it a few years later.