Planning To Buy A Used Volkswagen Vento? Pros And Cons Here

After the facelifted version was launched in India, there are quite a few old Volkswagen Vento available in the used car market.
30-Oct-21 03:09 PM IST
The Volkswagen Vento has been one of the most popular compact sedans in India. The model has been in India for over a decade, and it won't be wrong to say that except for a few minor facelifts, the Vento has largely remained unchanged. It's always been till one of the best options to go for if drivability and performance are your main criteria over some of the modern creature comforts. And after the facelifted version was launched in India, there are quite a few old Volkswagen Vento available in the used car market. If you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you should look at.

Pros

  1. The old Volkswagen Vento was offered with very powerful 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options which offered a strong low-end and mid-range punch, making it suitable for both city traffic conditions and highway cruising.
    2015 volkswagen vento

    The Volkswagen Vento had a very underrated cabin design.

  2. The Volkswagen Vento was one of the better handling cars in its segment and was quite fun to drive on winding roads.
  3. The Volkswagen Vento had a very European like build quality. The material quality too used quite upmarket and it impressed with the level of fit & finish.

Cons

  1. The maintenance cost and spare parts cost of the Volkswagen Vento was quite high and it wasn't as friendly for your pocket as some of the Indian or Korean models.
  2. The Volkswagen Vento wasn't very fuel efficient and in city traffic conditions both engines would deliver around 10 kmpl - 12 kmpl on an average.
    2015 volkswagen vento

    The Volkswagen Vento had one of the simplest and elegant exterior design.

  3. The Volkswagen Vento did all the essential features like auto climate control, power-windows, front centre armrest, speed-sensing door locks, rear defogger and steering mounted audio controls, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) among others. However, it didn't score as high in the creature comforts department as compared to its rivals that offered more features like a big touchscreen infotainment system, in-guilt navigation and hill start assist among others.
