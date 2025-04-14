Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights

Volkswagen has launched the third-generation Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market, priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The flagship SUV arrives via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will be available in a single, fully equipped variant. It is the first of two CBU models Volkswagen plans to launch in India this year, with the Golf GTI expected to follow shortly.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior

The latest Tiguan R-Line incorporates Volkswagen's updated design language. It features a closed-off front grille, sleek projector headlights, a large air intake on the front bumper, and 'IQ Light HD' Matrix LED headlamps. While the overall dimensions are similar to its predecessor, the new model has 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Towards the rear, it gets connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior and Features

Coming to the interior, the Tiguan R-Line has a minimalist layout with R-Line elements. The SUV offers R-Line-specific seats with mesh-patterned upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 15.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system powered by Volkswagen’s MIB4 software.

The gear selector has been repositioned to the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console, which now houses the drive mode selector, start/stop button, and electronic parking brake. Safety equipment includes nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, and a suite of 21 Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Engine

Powering the Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine belting out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) transmission, and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system is standard. The manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Rivals

Positioned in the premium mid-size SUV segment, the Tiguan R-Line competes with entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It is also expected to rival its sibling, the upcoming 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, which is due for launch later this week.