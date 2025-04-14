Login
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights

Volkswagen’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Tiguan R-Line. Here are a few highlights of the flagship SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India
  • Offered in a single variant; priced at Rs 49 lakh
  • Gets a 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen has launched the third-generation Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market, priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The flagship SUV arrives via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will be available in a single, fully equipped variant. It is the first of two CBU models Volkswagen plans to launch in India this year, with the Golf GTI expected to follow shortly. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh

   

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior  

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

The latest Tiguan R-Line incorporates Volkswagen's updated design language. It features a closed-off front grille, sleek projector headlights, a large air intake on the front bumper, and 'IQ Light HD' Matrix LED headlamps. While the overall dimensions are similar to its predecessor, the new model has 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Towards the rear, it gets connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler. 

  

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior and Features 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 8

Coming to the interior, the Tiguan R-Line has a minimalist layout with R-Line elements.  The SUV offers R-Line-specific seats with mesh-patterned upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 15.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system powered by Volkswagen’s MIB4 software. 

 

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 1

 The gear selector has been repositioned to the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console, which now houses the drive mode selector, start/stop button, and electronic parking brake. Safety equipment includes nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, and a suite of 21 Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). 

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Engine 

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 28

Powering the Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine belting out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) transmission, and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system is standard. The manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl. 

  

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

 

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Rivals 

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Pictures 2

Positioned in the premium mid-size SUV segment, the Tiguan R-Line competes with entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It is also expected to rival its sibling, the upcoming 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, which is due for launch later this week. 

