Login

Volkswagen Expands Its Network With Six New Touchpoints In Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

Volkswagen India's network now comprises a total of 192 new and pre-owned sales outlets and 133 service touchpoints, covering 142 cities across the country
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Oct-23 06:21 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen is actively expanding its network in South India
  • It aims to enhance the accessibility and availability of Volkswagen's products and services
  • Volkswagen India's dealer partners are expected to hire approximately 100 individuals across these two states

Volkswagen India is actively expanding its network in South India by inaugurating six new touchpoints in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This initiative includes the establishment of five sales touchpoints in Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley. As a result of this expansion, Volkswagen India's network now comprises a total of 192 new and pre-owned sales outlets and 133 service touchpoints, covering 142 cities across the country.

 

The introduction of these new sales touchpoints in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, aims to enhance the accessibility and availability of Volkswagen's products and services for customers in these regions. This development aims at providing existing and potential customers with the convenience of visiting their nearest sales touchpoint to explore and select their desired Volkswagen vehicles.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed

 

Speaking on the network expansion in Southern India, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The South Indian market, with its sophisticated and discerning customer base, has been instrumental in the growth of the brand’s popularity over the last decade. We hold a significant footprint in this region, and with the newly inaugurated dealerships in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, we will further fortify our position.”

 

Also Read: Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants

 

Beyond improving customer access, this expansion also has a positive impact on employment. Volkswagen India's dealer partners are expected to hire approximately 100 individuals across these two states due to the new facilities. Specifically, in Karnataka, the network now encompasses 23 sales and 15 service touchpoints, while in Tamil Nadu, Volkswagen's presence extends to 25 sales and 18 service touchpoints.

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Touchpoints# Volkswagen Karnataka# Volkswagen Tamil Nadu# Volkswagen Cars in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda City
6.8
0
10
2013 Honda City
84,840 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

These benefits will be available until November 15

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

24 days ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

2015 Volkswagen Vento Facelift to Return Better Mileage
2015 Volkswagen Vento Facelift to Return Better Mileage
loader
By Vikas Yogi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

In a bid to increase its market share in the highly competitive Indian market, Volkswagen India is planning to launch at least 5 new cars in the next 24 months. The first one to enter our market will be the Volkswagen Vento 2015 facelift, which will most probably go on sale next month.

Volkswagen India Announces Special Offers and Benefits on the Polo and Vento
Volkswagen India Announces Special Offers and Benefits on the Polo and Vento
loader
By NDTV Auto Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Volkswagen India announced the customer incentive program for February 2015, wherein customers can avail for offers and benefits on select models of the Polo and New Vento.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour
Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Volkswagen has commenced accepting bookings for this model, with deliveries scheduled from October 2023

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Prices Hiked; Now Start At Rs. 35.17 Lakh
Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Prices Hiked; Now Start At Rs. 35.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Prices for the flagship mid-size SUV have gone up by Rs 47,000.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Expands Its Network With Six New Touchpoints In Karnataka And Tamil Nadu
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved