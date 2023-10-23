Volkswagen Expands Its Network With Six New Touchpoints In Karnataka And Tamil Nadu
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
23-Oct-23 06:21 PM IST
Highlights
- Volkswagen is actively expanding its network in South India
- It aims to enhance the accessibility and availability of Volkswagen's products and services
- Volkswagen India's dealer partners are expected to hire approximately 100 individuals across these two states
Volkswagen India is actively expanding its network in South India by inaugurating six new touchpoints in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This initiative includes the establishment of five sales touchpoints in Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley. As a result of this expansion, Volkswagen India's network now comprises a total of 192 new and pre-owned sales outlets and 133 service touchpoints, covering 142 cities across the country.
The introduction of these new sales touchpoints in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, aims to enhance the accessibility and availability of Volkswagen's products and services for customers in these regions. This development aims at providing existing and potential customers with the convenience of visiting their nearest sales touchpoint to explore and select their desired Volkswagen vehicles.
Speaking on the network expansion in Southern India, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The South Indian market, with its sophisticated and discerning customer base, has been instrumental in the growth of the brand’s popularity over the last decade. We hold a significant footprint in this region, and with the newly inaugurated dealerships in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, we will further fortify our position.”
Beyond improving customer access, this expansion also has a positive impact on employment. Volkswagen India's dealer partners are expected to hire approximately 100 individuals across these two states due to the new facilities. Specifically, in Karnataka, the network now encompasses 23 sales and 15 service touchpoints, while in Tamil Nadu, Volkswagen's presence extends to 25 sales and 18 service touchpoints.
