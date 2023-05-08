  • Home
Polaris India Launches 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate, Priced at Rs. 89.74 Lakh

The Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and boasts impressive features.
  • Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate UTV is priced at 89.74 lakhs.
  • Equipped with a 222 bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
  • Can seat four individuals and has a payload capacity of 336 kg.

Polaris India, the Indian subsidiary of Polaris Industries, a renowned leader in off-road and all-terrain vehicles, has introduced the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate UTV in the country. Priced at 89.74 lakh, the vehicle was unveiled at Polaris India's newest dealership in Chennai - the company's 10th outlet across India.
 

Powering the RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, tuned for 222 bhp. The UTV features a 4WD lock system, providing power to all four wheels, while braking is facilitated by aluminium disc brakes on all corners.
 

The RZR R 4 Ultimate gets a ground clearance of 406mm to help navigate over obstacles with the model also capable of hauling payloads of up to 336 kg. Notable features of this off-roader include LED lighting, a race-inspired steering wheel, adjustable bucket seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with in-built GPS and a retractable six-point harness, ensuring safety.
 

The front suspension of the RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate features a special dual A-Arm design with a three-piece stabilizer bar, offering a usable travel of 686 mm. At the rear, it incorporates a boxed trailing arm with a toe link, high-clearance radius rods, and a three-piece stabilizer bar, providing a usable travel of 737 mm.

The RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is not road-legal and is exclusively intended for use in private spaces. Nevertheless, it should appeal to motorsport and off-road enthusiasts.

