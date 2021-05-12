carandbike logo
search

Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe

The Polaris RZR side-by-side and the Jeep Wrangler feature prominently in actor Salman Khan's upcoming move Radhe, which is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The RZR features in a song while the Wrangler is in an action scene | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/SKF expand View Photos
The RZR features in a song while the Wrangler is in an action scene | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/SKF

Highlights

  • Both vehicles are a part of Salman Khan's upcoming move Radhe
  • The Polaris RZR is part of a song sequence in the movie
  • The Wrangle is likely to get more screen time as part of an action scene

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back with a bang and is all set for the release of his upcoming action flick 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' The new movie will see the actor going back to the 'Wanted' days as a cop fighting against crime. As is the case with all Salman Khan films, this too promises to be an out-and-out entertainer filled with fun moments, songs, action, and more. It also has some nice wheels in store for petrolheads as the actor will be seen driving the Polaris RZR ATV as well as the Jeep Wrangler SUV.

Also Read: Actor Salman Khan Goes Riding In Leh On The Royal Enfield Classic 350

3o2mcrpg

The Polaris RZR Side By Side is powered by a 925 cc twin-cylinder turbocharged engine with 179 bhp

The Polaris RZR is a recreational side-by-side that is offered in two and four-seater versions. It is the latter that features in a song sequence in the movie. The RZR is powered by a 925 cc four-stroke, DOHC, twin-cylinder turbocharged engine with fuel injection that develops 179 bhp. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission. The open-top side-by-side is perfect for searching new trails and is tuned for a strong mid-range. The model comes with 22-inches of usable suspension travel for added control, while the one-piece chassis makes for precise handling.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Wrangler is the supercop's choice when it comes to sweeping away the bad guys, quite literally. The American SUV is part of an action sequence going by the movie trailer and features the actor behind the steering wheel.

b803e4r8

The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India and powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 262 bhp

The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India and is available in two trims - Unlimited and Rubicon. The iconic SUV gets the signature seven-slat grille with round LED headlamps, fender-mounted side indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, LED tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and more. The Wrangler is known for its off-roading prowess and you can easily remove the doors and roof by undoing a few screws for the authentic open-top experience.

Also Read: Made-In-India Jeep Wrangler Goes On Sale

0 Comments

In India, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler draws power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned for 262 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the new Selec-Trac full-time 4WD drive system. Prices for the locally-assembled Wrangler start at ₹ 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 53.9 - 57.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,11,8889% / 5 yrs
Luxury SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
12 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Painted Sparkle Silver Wheels
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Painted Sparkle Silver Wheels
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front View
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear 3 4th View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear 3 4th View
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Side View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Side View
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rear View
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Orvm
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Orvm
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Side Close Up
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Side Close Up
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front 3 4th View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Front 3 4th View
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Black
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Black
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Carriers
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Carriers
  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Top View
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Top View
  • Wrangler Unlimited Dashboard
    Wrangler Unlimited Dashboard
  • Wrangler Unlimited Meter Console
    Wrangler Unlimited Meter Console
  • Wrangler Unlimited Center Console Storge
    Wrangler Unlimited Center Console Storge
  • Wrangler Unlimited Center Console
    Wrangler Unlimited Center Console
  • Wrangler Unlimited Imblem
    Wrangler Unlimited Imblem
  • Wrangler Unlimited Speakers
    Wrangler Unlimited Speakers
  • Wrangler Unlimited Storage Bin
    Wrangler Unlimited Storage Bin
  • Wrangler Unlimited Storage Net
    Wrangler Unlimited Storage Net
x
Auto Sales April 2021: Industry Records A MoM Slump of 30.18 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Auto Sales April 2021: Industry Records A MoM Slump of 30.18 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities