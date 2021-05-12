Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe

The RZR features in a song while the Wrangler is in an action scene | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/SKF

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back with a bang and is all set for the release of his upcoming action flick 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' The new movie will see the actor going back to the 'Wanted' days as a cop fighting against crime. As is the case with all Salman Khan films, this too promises to be an out-and-out entertainer filled with fun moments, songs, action, and more. It also has some nice wheels in store for petrolheads as the actor will be seen driving the Polaris RZR ATV as well as the Jeep Wrangler SUV.

The Polaris RZR Side By Side is powered by a 925 cc twin-cylinder turbocharged engine with 179 bhp

The Polaris RZR is a recreational side-by-side that is offered in two and four-seater versions. It is the latter that features in a song sequence in the movie. The RZR is powered by a 925 cc four-stroke, DOHC, twin-cylinder turbocharged engine with fuel injection that develops 179 bhp. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission. The open-top side-by-side is perfect for searching new trails and is tuned for a strong mid-range. The model comes with 22-inches of usable suspension travel for added control, while the one-piece chassis makes for precise handling.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Wrangler is the supercop's choice when it comes to sweeping away the bad guys, quite literally. The American SUV is part of an action sequence going by the movie trailer and features the actor behind the steering wheel.

The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India and powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 262 bhp

The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India and is available in two trims - Unlimited and Rubicon. The iconic SUV gets the signature seven-slat grille with round LED headlamps, fender-mounted side indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, LED tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and more. The Wrangler is known for its off-roading prowess and you can easily remove the doors and roof by undoing a few screws for the authentic open-top experience.

In India, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler draws power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned for 262 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the new Selec-Trac full-time 4WD drive system. Prices for the locally-assembled Wrangler start at ₹ 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

