Most people assume that motorsports are not a popular genre for films and documentaries. However, in the last ten years, many popular movies and documentaries on Formula 1 have dropped in the market. These movies and documentaries are pure entertainment and influx of classic F1 moments for fans. Here's a must-watch list of movies and documentaries for every die-hard F1 devotee!

Grand Prix 1966

One of our favourite F1 films is an Oscar-winning story of a fictional season of Grand Prix racing. The action sequences throughout the movie were well-choreographed and intertwined with a dramatic trio of romantic tales. What's more, this movie was partially filmed at circuits during an actual F1 race weekend. It is the best film to channel in on that Grand Prix nostalgia!

McLaren

McLaren is a documentary that revolves around the life story of Bruce McLaren. The film is a mix of interviews, archival footage and recreations that depict McLaren´s journey to success. This movie must definitely feature on the bucket list of all Formula 1 fans and enthusiasts.

Life on the Limit

Life on the Limit features one of the largest compilation of interviews with F1 popular racing drivers. Using rare archival footage, the film brings out the essence of glamour and danger that F1 drivers constantly went through.

Rush

Rush is the ultimate film for Formula 1 devotees. Ron Howard's recreation of the 1976 F1 season perfectly captures the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Moreover, the movie cast some of Hollywood's best actors, but that does not dim the racing spirit.

Weekend of a Champion

The Weekend of a Champion is an authentic sneak peek into the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Since Sir Jackie Stewart and Roman Polanski were close friends, the stories narrated in this film felt more authentic. This documentary gives fans a ringside view into the life of a Formula 1 racing driver.

Senna

Skipping this film from our list would be like forgetting the contributions of Ayrton Senna himself in the world of motorsports. The documentary travels through his life from 1984 till his death in 1994. You'll be hooked to the unseen footage that is a part of this fantastic film.

Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive, available on Netflix, is one of the best F1 series produced. The series gives the fans a behind-the-scenes access to Formula 1 drivers during an entire racing season with each episode centered on one driver in the current F1 line-up. As a viewer, you get glimpses into their lives, their fears and what drives them.

If you call yourself a die-hard Formula 1 fan, make sure to watch these popular movies and documentaries. These Formula 1 films are a must-watch and absolute entertainment for fans!