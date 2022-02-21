  • Home
  • News
  • Popular Movies and Documentaries On Formula 1

Popular Movies and Documentaries On Formula 1

Are you hungry for some motorsports content? While the Formula 1 season might still be a few months away, you can get your motorsport fix with these seven movies and documentaries!
authorBy car&bike Team
21-Feb-22 12:40 PM IST
Popular Movies and Documentaries On Formula 1 banner
Highlights
  • Drive to Survive is the perfect watching experience for F1 fans.
  • McLaren is a documentary that revolves around Bruce McLaren's life story
  • Here's a must-watch list of movies and documentaries for F1 devotee!

Most people assume that motorsports are not a popular genre for films and documentaries. However, in the last ten years, many popular movies and documentaries on Formula 1 have dropped in the market. These movies and documentaries are pure entertainment and influx of classic F1 moments for fans. Here's a must-watch list of movies and documentaries for every die-hard F1 devotee!

Grand Prix 1966

One of our favourite F1 films is an Oscar-winning story of a fictional season of Grand Prix racing. The action sequences throughout the movie were well-choreographed and intertwined with a dramatic trio of romantic tales. What's more, this movie was partially filmed at circuits during an actual F1 race weekend. It is the best film to channel in on that Grand Prix nostalgia!

5lt1pbg8

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

McLaren

McLaren is a documentary that revolves around the life story of Bruce McLaren. The film is a mix of interviews, archival footage and recreations that depict McLaren´s journey to success. This movie must definitely feature on the bucket list of all Formula 1 fans and enthusiasts.

ar9gmk8

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Life on the Limit

Life on the Limit features one of the largest compilation of interviews with F1 popular racing drivers. Using rare archival footage, the film brings out the essence of glamour and danger that F1 drivers constantly went through.

ej2jpvu

Photo Credit: play.google.com

Rush

Rush is the ultimate film for Formula 1 devotees. Ron Howard's recreation of the 1976 F1 season perfectly captures the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Moreover, the movie cast some of Hollywood's best actors, but that does not dim the racing spirit.

4c71gsio

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Weekend of a Champion

The Weekend of a Champion is an authentic sneak peek into the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Since Sir Jackie Stewart and Roman Polanski were close friends, the stories narrated in this film felt more authentic. This documentary gives fans a ringside view into the life of a Formula 1 racing driver.  

j168c6v

Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

Senna

Skipping this film from our list would be like forgetting the contributions of Ayrton Senna himself in the world of motorsports. The documentary travels through his life from 1984 till his death in 1994. You'll be hooked to the unseen footage that is a part of this fantastic film.

3rbel88o

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive, available on Netflix, is one of the best F1 series produced. The series gives the fans a behind-the-scenes access to Formula 1 drivers during an entire racing season with each episode centered on one driver in the current F1 line-up. As a viewer, you get glimpses into their lives, their fears and what drives them.  

865dp90o

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

If you call yourself a die-hard Formula 1 fan, make sure to watch these popular movies and documentaries. These Formula 1 films are a must-watch and absolute entertainment for fans!

Related Articles
Tips And Tricks For Defogging Your Car During Monsoon
Tips And Tricks For Defogging Your Car During Monsoon
8 days ago
Top Tips To Maintain Your Car Paint
Top Tips To Maintain Your Car Paint
9 days ago
Independence Day 2022: Indian Motorsport Drivers & Riders Making India Proud
Independence Day 2022: Indian Motorsport Drivers & Riders Making India Proud
11 days ago
F1: Alpine Says Piastri Is Replacing Alonso, Oscar Says No Thanks: What’s Happening In F1’s Silly Season
F1: Alpine Says Piastri Is Replacing Alonso, Oscar Says No Thanks: What’s Happening In F1’s Silly Season
22 days ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs