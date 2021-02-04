Porsche India has launched the Panamera facelift in the country and prices start at ₹ 1.45 crore. The Panamera will be available in four variants - Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid. The new Panamera models gets a front end which has striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior colour, which are connected horizontally and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle.

The revamped light strip at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour. It thus provides a continuous and flowing connection between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters. The GTS models of the Panamera sport the new darkened Exclusive Design tail light clusters as standard with dynamic coming/leaving home function. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range, so that a total of 10 different designs are now on offer.

Model Price (ex-showroom India) Panamera ₹ 1.45 crore Panamera GTS ₹ 1.85 crore Panamera Turbo S ₹ 2.12 crore Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid ₹ 2.43 crore

All new models feature the previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, larger side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The new Turbo S is differentiated by larger side air intakes and easy to spot due to its dual front lights which are now set further apart. The rear of the new Panamera is easily identified with a light strip that runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid to give a continuous, flowing line between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters.

The Panamera Turbo S models get a 621 bhp churning 4-litre V8 petrol engine with a torque of 820 Nm. That's a bump in power of 79 bhp. 0-100 kmph in Sport Plus mode is done in just 3.1 seconds and top speed is rated at 315 kmph. In order to transfer the enormous power to the road in a controlled manner and maximise cornering performance, the three-chamber air suspension, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the roll stabilisation system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) have been customised to each specific model and optimised accordingly.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is a new addition to the range of plug-in hybrids, offering a completely new drive system with 552 bhp on offer. Compared to the previous hybrid models, the all-electric range has been boosted by up to 30 per cent according to Porsche. The E-Hybrid uses a 134 bhp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and the 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine with 434 bhp generates a system output of 412 kW and a maximum system torque of 750 Nm.

The V8 biturbo engine in the Panamera GTS was optimised with a specific focus on its power delivery. With 473 bhp and 620 Nm on offer, the new Panamera GTS delivers 19 bhp more power than its predecessor. The power output continuously increases up to close to the engine speed limit. The power delivery is therefore like that of a classic sports car with naturally aspirated engine. The traditional V8 sound characteristics are even more prominent than before thanks to the new standard sports exhaust system featuring asymmetrically positioned rear silencers.

The new Panamera and Panamera 4 are now equipped with the familiar 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine which push out 326 bhp and 450 Nm, the performance remains unchanged. The chassis and control systems have been geared towards a sporty and also comfortable character for all new Panamera models. Some systems have even been applied completely from scratch. For example, the revamped Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system results in a noticeable improvement in damping comfort, while the control of the electric roll stabilisation system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) ensures improved body stability. There is also a new equipment generation for the steering control and tyres.

