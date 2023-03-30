  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche Shelves F1 Entry Plans For 2026

Porsche Shelves F1 Entry Plans For 2026

Porsche was planning to make an entry in Formula 1 when the new engine regulations kick in in 2026, but the carmaker has reportedly put its plans on hold for the foreseeable future.
authorBy carandbike Team
30-Mar-23 04:57 PM IST
Image 2.jpeg
Highlights
  • Porsche was initially considering an entry in Formula 1 in partnership with Red Bull.
  • Porsche’s vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger retired in December 2022, slowing its F1 ambitions.
  • Porsche also evaluated other options to enter F1 - including a partnership with Andretti Autosport - to no avail.

Formula 1 has been in the sights of Volkswagen group for a while, and the group planned to enter F1 with two of its brands - Audi & Porsche. While the former succeeded in creating a concrete plan for an entry in 2026, it has now come to light that Porsche has shelved its Formula 1 entry plans, at least for the foreseeable future.

German automaker Porsche initially planned to enter Formula 1 via a partnership with Red Bull. Porsche was in serious talks with the Milton-Keynes based outfit, but in the end Red Bull pulled out of the deal fearing losing independent control over its motorsport operations. 

Since then, things have been quiet on Porsche’s F1 entry front. Porsche’s vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger - who was regarded as the driving force behind Porsche’s F1 ambitions - also retired in December 2022.

Porsche has now confirmed though that it is no longer actively seeking to enter the pinnacle of motorsports, as it plans to focus on its sportscar and Formula E outfits. Porsche however hasn’t shut the door on F1 entirely, as its statement said "Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us", hinting at a possible future entry. 

Meanwhile, Audi has already acquired a stake in Sauber Group, and will make its entry in Formula 1 with Sauber Group’s F1 team, which is currently operating under the Alfa Romeo branding. Michael Andretti is also planning to set up an “All-American” team in F1 in a partnership with Cadillac, which has received a lukewarm reception across the paddock at best.

Related Articles
Porsche CEO Reveals Handshake Agreement With Late Red Bull Founder For F1 Project
Porsche CEO Reveals Handshake Agreement With Late Red Bull Founder For F1 Project
3 months ago
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
Audi To Make F1 Announcement Later In The Day
5 months ago
Porsche Set To Buy 50% Stake In Red Bull F1 Team
Porsche Set To Buy 50% Stake In Red Bull F1 Team
8 months ago
Audi & Porsche Entering F1 Says Volkswagen CEO
Audi & Porsche Entering F1 Says Volkswagen CEO
11 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner