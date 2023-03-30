Porsche Shelves F1 Entry Plans For 2026

Formula 1 has been in the sights of Volkswagen group for a while, and the group planned to enter F1 with two of its brands - Audi & Porsche. While the former succeeded in creating a concrete plan for an entry in 2026, it has now come to light that Porsche has shelved its Formula 1 entry plans, at least for the foreseeable future.



German automaker Porsche initially planned to enter Formula 1 via a partnership with Red Bull. Porsche was in serious talks with the Milton-Keynes based outfit, but in the end Red Bull pulled out of the deal fearing losing independent control over its motorsport operations.

Since then, things have been quiet on Porsche’s F1 entry front. Porsche’s vice-president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger - who was regarded as the driving force behind Porsche’s F1 ambitions - also retired in December 2022.

Porsche has now confirmed though that it is no longer actively seeking to enter the pinnacle of motorsports, as it plans to focus on its sportscar and Formula E outfits. Porsche however hasn’t shut the door on F1 entirely, as its statement said "Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us", hinting at a possible future entry.

Meanwhile, Audi has already acquired a stake in Sauber Group, and will make its entry in Formula 1 with Sauber Group’s F1 team, which is currently operating under the Alfa Romeo branding. Michael Andretti is also planning to set up an “All-American” team in F1 in a partnership with Cadillac, which has received a lukewarm reception across the paddock at best.