Porsche To Decide Soon On Bugatti's Future: Report
Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.
Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.
Volkswagen in March said it was working on a strategic partnership with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac, which will likely result in a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, with Porsche as a minority partner.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?