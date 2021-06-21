Porsche To Decide Soon On Bugatti's Future: Report

Volkswagen will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.

Volkswagen in March said it was working on a strategic partnership with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac, which will likely result in a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, with Porsche as a minority partner.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)