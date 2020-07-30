Praj Industries And ARAI Sign An MoU To Drive Usage Of Biofuels In Transportation Sector

Green fuel technologies and engineering company, Praj Industries and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly drive the application development of advanced biofuels. The two entities have stated that, under the new partnership, their main objective would be to find and propagate the usage of biofuel technologies in industry and transportation sector. Praj claims that Biofuels developed for the mobility sector will have a positive impact on the environment by way of reduced carbon footprint and improved tailpipe emissions.

Biofuels or green fuels are renewable and are derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as agri residue, molasses, cane syrup etc. and can be used in both gaseous as well as liquid form. Thus, they are a more sustainable solution, and a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuels. Furthermore, because bio-based feedstock is a captive source, biofuels facilitate energy self-reliance while helping conserve the environment.

Biofuel are made by processing bio-based feedstock such as Agri residue, Molasses, Cane syrup etc.

For this initiative, Praj will bring in its expertise of over three decades in developing and deploying biofuel technology solutions through its TEMPO (Technology, Engineering, Manufacturing, Project Management, Operations) business model. On the other hand, ARAI will offer its vast experience in the field of alternative fuels, green and sustainable mobility, to the association. Also, it's closely working with Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway for development of regulations and demonstration of competence in various alternate fuels spectrum.

Talking about the alliance, Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries, said, "The projects we jointly undertake will reinforce of our Bio-MobilityTM platform that offers technology solutions globally to produce carbon-neutral transportation fuel from a bio-based feedstock for all modes of mobility." He also added that the solutions developed under this program will also bolster the rural economy. On the other hand, N V Marathe, Officiating Director of ARAI said, "It is important how we accelerate India's access to affordable and cleaner energy encompassing Bio-economy."

The TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100 was India's first motorcycle to run on the Biofuel Ethanol

Currently, the transportation sector is the single largest consumer of imported crude oil and natural gas for petroleum products, and with a growing population of vehicles across all modes of transport (surface, air and marine), it is also the third-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Now, the Government of India has already stated that it has no plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles in the near future, instead, it will continue to push for greater use of electric vehicles and biofuel with a view to cut oil imports and save the environment.

