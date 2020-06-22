India To Become Manufacturing Hub Of Electric Vehicles By 2025: Government

It is no secret that the Union Government is pushing hard to make India adopt electric vehicles in a faster way. In the last few years it has also announced the implementation of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India in 2 phases. Now the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. He said, the Government is trying to extend best possible concessions to this sector, and has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.

More than 90% of electric vehicles sold in the country are 2-wheelers Addressing a webinar on 'India's Electric Vehicle Roadmap post-COVID-19' , the Minister said, "I am aware of the issues facing the EV sector, but am also sure that things will change as the sales volumes increase." He added that the world is no more interested in doing business with China, which is a very good opportunity for the Indian industry to pick up the shift in business. He also said that with fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power. Also read: Hero Electric Appeals For Re-Look Into FAME II Policy The FAME 2 scheme outlays ₹ 10,000 Crore for 3 years commencing from 1st April 2019 According to the government, electric and bio fuels stand a good chance for adoption. It is also working on a pilot project for developing an electric highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor. Discounting e-rickshaws, more than 90 per cent of electric vehicles sold in the country are 2-wheelers. Many new electric 4-wheelers and 2-wheeers are slated for launch in the market in the upcoming months and that is likely to give a boost to government's ambitious plan of making India the hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in the next 5 years.

