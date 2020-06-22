New Cars and Bikes in India

India To Become Manufacturing Hub Of Electric Vehicles By 2025: Government

The Government says it is trying to extend the best possible concessions to this sector, and has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
1,56,000 electric vehicles were sold in the country in FY'20

Highlights

  • More than 90 % of electric vehicles sold in the country are 2-wheelers
  • Govt's FAME 2 scheme outlays Rs. 10,000 Crore for 3 years
  • Govt planning e-highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor

It is no secret that the Union Government is pushing hard to make India adopt electric vehicles in a faster way. In the last few years it has also announced the implementation of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India in 2 phases. Now the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. He said, the Government is trying to extend best possible concessions to this sector, and has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.

tu8e7knc

More than 90% of electric vehicles sold in the country are 2-wheelers

Addressing a webinar on 'India's Electric Vehicle Roadmap post-COVID-19' , the Minister said, "I am aware of the issues facing the EV sector, but am also sure that things will change as the sales volumes increase." He added that the world is no more interested in doing business with China, which is a very good opportunity for the Indian industry to pick up the shift in business. He also said that with fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power.

Also read: Hero Electric Appeals For Re-Look Into FAME II Policy

ann27s9g

The FAME 2 scheme outlays ₹ 10,000 Crore for 3 years commencing from 1st April 2019

0 Comments

According to the government, electric and bio fuels stand a good chance for adoption. It is also working on a pilot project for developing an electric highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor. Discounting e-rickshaws, more than 90 per cent of electric vehicles sold in the country are 2-wheelers. Many new electric 4-wheelers and 2-wheeers are slated for launch in the market in the upcoming months and that is likely to give a boost to government's ambitious plan of making India the hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in the next 5 years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 90,003 - 1.01 Lakh *
View More
x
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Full-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled
Petrol & Diesel Rates Revised Yet Again; Hike Continues On 16th Day Straight
Petrol & Diesel Rates Revised Yet Again; Hike Continues On 16th Day Straight
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities