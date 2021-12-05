ARAI Developing Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles, Says Heavy Industries Minister

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is developing fast chargers for electric vehicles to address the issue of charging infrastructure, Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday. As reported by PTI, the Minister said that the Automotive research and development body has already developed a prototype of the product while replying to a query at a press conference on the sidelines of the 'Round Table To Promote Electric Mobility' event organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

When asked about the challenges related to the usage of electric vehicles, he said, "This issue is being talked about that it consumes more time (to charge an e-vehicle battery). ARAI has been directed to work on it. In fact, they have developed a prototype of a fast charger and the product is expected to be ready by December 2022."

He also informed that the ARAI has been asked to complete the project by October 2022, so that it can be made available to the customers by December. The fast chargers will address the issue of charging infrastructure and boost demand for battery-driven vehicles. The minister also said that research is still underway and specific charging time of electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler e-vehicle can be determined only after its completion.

He further mentioned that his ministry is also in talks with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for EV chargers installation at 22,000 petrol pumps across India. The charging stations would be installed at an interval of 25 km on highways and within a radius of 3 km in cities.

Transport ministers of various states, other government and industry officials attended the 'Round Table To Promote Electric Mobility' event to deliberate ways for promoting EVs in the country.