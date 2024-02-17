Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- Has a storage compartment with a capacity of 225 litres.
- Powered by a 3.4 kW BLDC hub motor.
- Gets a 6.1 kWh battery that enables a claimed real-world range of up to 150 km.
Qargos, a Pune-based EV startup has introduced the F9, its latest utility-focused electric scooter. Featuring a prominent ‘block-shaped’ front section, the F9 has a massive claimed 225-litre storage area, the largest in any scooter across the world. For reference, this is roughly four times the size of the total storage area offered by a River Indie. It is still not confirmed when the scooter will go on sale in the Indian market.
Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
The e-scooter can only accommodate one passenger
Visually, the e-scooter sports a futuristic, slightly quirky design, with its LED headlamp integrated into the large block-like body panel that houses the storage compartment. The storage compartment comes with a 120 kg load-bearing capacity and can be customised to act as a refrigerated compartment, mobile store or for roadside assistance activities among other applications. It has a very short rear end, with seating only for one passenger. It can also be observed that the e-scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster.
Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
In terms of cycle parts, the e-scooter features a telescopic fork setup up front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, the Qargos F9 is equipped with a 3.4 kW BLDC hub motor and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The battery setup, on the other hand, consists of a 6.1 kWh Lithium-ion battery that enables a claimed real-world range of up to 150 km.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14819 second ago
The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
-8299 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best selling SUV after the GLC in India and priced from Rs 96.4 lakh
-6210 second ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped, comes in two variants priced at Rs 69,000 and Rs 74,990 respectively
21 minutes ago
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a new initiative to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to showrooms on flatbed trucks, without being driven on road
15 hours ago
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
15 hours ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
17 hours ago
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
17 hours ago
The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024
20 hours ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
20 hours ago
Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.
-6210 second ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped, comes in two variants priced at Rs 69,000 and Rs 74,990 respectively
2 days ago
Built as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in dual-motor guise, has a power output in excess of 500 bhp.
3 days ago
Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.
10 days ago
The Spartan 2.0 uses the Force Gurkha’s bodyshell, chassis, suspension and interior, while the motor and BMS have been developed by the Czech firm.
11 days ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.