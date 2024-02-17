Login

Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity

The Qargos F9 has a storage compartment with a 120 kg load bearing capacity
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Has a storage compartment with a capacity of 225 litres.
  • Powered by a 3.4 kW BLDC hub motor.
  • Gets a 6.1 kWh battery that enables a claimed real-world range of up to 150 km.

Qargos, a Pune-based EV startup has introduced the F9, its latest utility-focused electric scooter. Featuring a prominent ‘block-shaped’ front section, the F9 has a massive claimed 225-litre storage area, the largest in any scooter across the world. For reference, this is roughly four times the size of the total storage area offered by a River Indie. It is still not confirmed when the scooter will go on sale in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000

The e-scooter can only accommodate one passenger

 

Visually, the e-scooter sports a futuristic, slightly quirky design, with its LED headlamp integrated into the large block-like body panel that houses the storage compartment. The storage compartment comes with a 120 kg load-bearing capacity and can be customised to act as a refrigerated compartment, mobile store or for roadside assistance activities among other applications. It has a very short rear end, with seating only for one passenger. It can also be observed that the e-scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster.

 

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru

 

In terms of cycle parts, the e-scooter features a telescopic fork setup up front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, the Qargos F9 is equipped with a 3.4 kW BLDC hub motor and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The battery setup, on the other hand, consists of a 6.1 kWh Lithium-ion battery that enables a claimed real-world range of up to 150 km.

