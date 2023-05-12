  • Home
  • News
  • Radford Unveils New Pikes Peak Limited Edition Model

Radford Unveils New Pikes Peak Limited Edition Model

The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a limited-edition high-performance race car, designed in collaboration with Lotus Engineering and only 62 cars set to be produced.
authorBy Carandbike Team
12-May-23 02:06 PM IST
FotoJet (25).jpg
Highlights
  • The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Lotus Type 62, designed in collaboration with Lotus Engineering
  • The car features a lightweight and aerodynamic design, a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 430 horsepower, and a six-speed sequential gearbox
  • With only 62 cars set to be produced, the Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a highly exclusive and sought-after model for racing enthusiasts and collectors alike

Radford, a famous British coachbuilder, has announced a new limited-edition model called the Radford Pikes Peak Edition. This car is a dedicated race car that has been designed to take on the challenging Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado.

 


 

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most challenging and exciting races in the world. The course is a 12.42-mile uphill climb that reaches an elevation of 14,115 feet. The race has been held annually since 1916 and has attracted some of the most talented drivers in the world.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22


The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Lotus Type 62, which was a successful racing car in the 1960s. The car has been designed in collaboration with Lotus Engineering, the engineering consultancy division of Lotus Cars. The Radford Pikes Peak Edition has been designed to be lightweight and aerodynamic, with a focus on high performance and handling.

 


 

The car has a carbon fiber body and features a large rear wing and a front splitter for improved downforce. The car is powered by a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 430 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels. The car has a top speed of 174 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

 

Also Read: Alpine Goes To New Heights: A110 Enters 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb


The interior of the Radford Pikes Peak Edition is focused on the driver and features a minimalist design. The car has a digital instrument cluster and a racing-style steering wheel. The seats are lightweight and feature six-point harnesses for improved safety.


The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a limited-edition model, with only 62 cars set to be produced. The car is priced at £1.5 million (approximately $2.1 million) and is available for order now.


 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now