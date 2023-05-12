Radford Unveils New Pikes Peak Limited Edition Model

Radford, a famous British coachbuilder, has announced a new limited-edition model called the Radford Pikes Peak Edition. This car is a dedicated race car that has been designed to take on the challenging Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado.





The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most challenging and exciting races in the world. The course is a 12.42-mile uphill climb that reaches an elevation of 14,115 feet. The race has been held annually since 1916 and has attracted some of the most talented drivers in the world.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22



The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Lotus Type 62, which was a successful racing car in the 1960s. The car has been designed in collaboration with Lotus Engineering, the engineering consultancy division of Lotus Cars. The Radford Pikes Peak Edition has been designed to be lightweight and aerodynamic, with a focus on high performance and handling.





The car has a carbon fiber body and features a large rear wing and a front splitter for improved downforce. The car is powered by a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 430 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels. The car has a top speed of 174 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Also Read: Alpine Goes To New Heights: A110 Enters 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb



The interior of the Radford Pikes Peak Edition is focused on the driver and features a minimalist design. The car has a digital instrument cluster and a racing-style steering wheel. The seats are lightweight and feature six-point harnesses for improved safety.



The Radford Pikes Peak Edition is a limited-edition model, with only 62 cars set to be produced. The car is priced at £1.5 million (approximately $2.1 million) and is available for order now.



