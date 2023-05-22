Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22

It is official - Mercedes-Benz will launch the AMG SL55 in India on June 22. The ‘SL’ range is one of the brand’s longest-standing nametags and represents a line of open-top roadsters that was first introduced in 1952 with the 190 SL.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, GT 53 Four Door Coupe Unveiled

The SL55 gets a fabric roof which can be opened and closed even at speeds of up to 40 kmph

The seventh generation of the SL range was launched in 2022, and sports Mercedes’ latest design language. The drop-top gets a fabric roof which can be opened and closed even at speeds of up to 40 kmph. The interior of the car features a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an adjustable 11.9-inch infotainment screen in the centre console. This setup comes with MBUX digital assistant along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other equipment includes the ‘Airscarf’ neck-level heating system, heated and ventilated front seats with an in-built massage function, and a Burmester surround sound system.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unveiled; PHEV Has Up To 115 KM Of Electric-Only Range

The interior of the car features a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an adjustable 11.9-inch infotainment screen in the centre console

The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that gives it a peak output of 469 bhp and 699 Nm of torque. The power unit is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car gets the AMG 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, boasts of a swift 0 to 100 kph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 294 kmph.

Also Read: F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix

The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that gives it a peak output of 469 bhp and 699 Nm of torque

The fifth generation of the SL gained quite a fan following when it was previously sold here. Considering that this model will come to our market as a CBU, expect the SL55 to cost around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).