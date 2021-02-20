Renault Kiger: Accessories Packs Explained

Renault India is offering five accessory packs for the Kiger.

The Renault Kiger is the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV space and also the most affordable one. It is being offered in four variants and Renault is offering a wide range of accessories packs to jazz it up. The company is offering functional accessories both for the exterior and interior of the Kiger along with decorative ones as well. Here is a list of all the accessories you get with each pack.

Essential Pack

The Essential packs provides basic accessories for the Renault Kiger.

Car cover

Carpet mat

Mud flap

Bumper corner protection

Attractive Pack

The attractive pack enhances the looks of the Renault Kiger.

The attractive pack is basically to jazz up its looks. You get different kind of garnishes for its exterior along with chrome highlights.

Front grille chrome liner

Front bumper chrome

DRL chrome garnish

Front grille chrome garnish

Window frame kit

ORVM chrome

C-Pillar garnish

Tailgate chrome

SUV Pack

The SUV pack adds a sense of bitch appeal in its looks.

The SUV pack is basically to add a sense of butch appeal in its looks. You get chunky claddings in this one along with skid plates.

Front skid plate

Rear trunk cladding

Door scuttles

Body side cladding

Smart Pack

The smart pack provides accessories for the inside.

The smart pack provides accessories primarily for the inside of the Kiger while you also get some assist features like front parking sensors.

Front parking sensor

Trunk light

Armrest console organiser

3D floor mat

Smart Plus Pack

The smart plus pack offers some cool features.

The Smart plus pack provides a wide range of accessories that add to the creature comforts of the Kiger. You also get some premium features like wireless charging, air purifier and ambient light with this pack.

Wireless charger

Air purifier

Ambient light

Puddle lamp

Front parking sensor

Trunk light

Armrest console organiser

3D floor mat

We have approached Renault India for the price of each of the accessory packs and are yet to receive an answer

