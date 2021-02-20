Renault Kiger: Accessories Packs Explained

The Renault Kiger is the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV space and also the most affordable one. It is being offered in four variants and Renault is offering a wide range of accessories packs to jazz it up. The company is offering functional accessories both for the exterior and interior of the Kiger along with decorative ones as well. Here is a list of all the accessories you get with each pack.
Essential Pack
The essential pack basically provides all basic and protective accessories for the Kiger.
- Car cover
- Carpet mat
- Mud flap
- Bumper corner protection
Attractive Pack
The attractive pack is basically to jazz up its looks. You get different kind of garnishes for its exterior along with chrome highlights.
- Front grille chrome liner
- Front bumper chrome
- DRL chrome garnish
- Front grille chrome garnish
- Window frame kit
- ORVM chrome
- C-Pillar garnish
- Tailgate chrome
SUV Pack
The SUV pack is basically to add a sense of butch appeal in its looks. You get chunky claddings in this one along with skid plates.
- Front skid plate
- Rear trunk cladding
- Door scuttles
- Body side cladding
Smart Pack
The smart pack provides accessories primarily for the inside of the Kiger while you also get some assist features like front parking sensors.
- Front parking sensor
- Trunk light
- Armrest console organiser
- 3D floor mat
Smart Plus Pack
The Smart plus pack provides a wide range of accessories that add to the creature comforts of the Kiger. You also get some premium features like wireless charging, air purifier and ambient light with this pack.
- Wireless charger
- Air purifier
- Ambient light
- Puddle lamp
- Front parking sensor
- Trunk light
- Armrest console organiser
- 3D floor mat
We have approached Renault India for the price of each of the accessory packs and are yet to receive an answer
