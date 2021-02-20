New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Kiger: Accessories Packs Explained

The company is offering functional accessories both for the exterior and interior of the Kiger along with decorative ones as well.

  • Renault India is offering five accessory packs for the Kiger.
  • The Renault Kiger is offered in four trim levels.
  • It is being offered with two powertrain options.

The Renault Kiger is the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV space and also the most affordable one. It is being offered in four variants and Renault is offering a wide range of accessories packs to jazz it up. The company is offering functional accessories both for the exterior and interior of the Kiger along with decorative ones as well. Here is a list of all the accessories you get with each pack.

Also Read: Renault Kiger: Variants Explained

Essential Pack

The Essential packs provides basic accessories for the Renault Kiger.

The essential pack basically provides all basic and protective accessories for the Kiger.

  • Car cover
  • Carpet mat
  • Mud flap
  • Bumper corner protection

Attractive Pack

The attractive pack enhances the looks of the Renault Kiger.

The attractive pack is basically to jazz up its looks. You get different kind of garnishes for its exterior along with chrome highlights.

  • Front grille chrome liner
  • Front bumper chrome
  • DRL chrome garnish
  • Front grille chrome garnish
  • Window frame kit
  • ORVM chrome
  • C-Pillar garnish
  • Tailgate chrome

SUV Pack

The SUV pack adds a sense of bitch appeal in its looks.

The SUV pack is basically to add a sense of butch appeal in its looks. You get chunky claddings in this one along with skid plates.

  • Front skid plate
  • Rear trunk cladding
  • Door scuttles
  • Body side cladding

Smart Pack

The smart pack provides accessories for the inside.

The smart pack provides accessories primarily for the inside of the Kiger while you also get some assist features like front parking sensors.

  • Front parking sensor
  • Trunk light
  • Armrest console organiser
  • 3D floor mat

Smart Plus Pack

The smart plus pack offers some cool features.

The Smart plus pack provides a wide range of accessories that add to the creature comforts of the Kiger. You also get some premium features like wireless charging, air purifier and ambient light with this pack.

  • Wireless charger
  • Air purifier
  • Ambient light
  • Puddle lamp
  • Front parking sensor
  • Trunk light
  • Armrest console organiser
  • 3D floor mat
We have approached Renault India for the price of each of the accessory packs and are yet to receive an answer

