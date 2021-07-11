Renault Kiger: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The 2021 Renault Kiger was launched in India in February this year. It is the latest entrant in the subcompact space that shares platform and mechanicals with the Magnite SUV. The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated Energy petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a CVT transmission and an AMT gearbox. Renault offers the Kiger SUV in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, and we believe the RXT trim offers the most value on paper.

Also Read: Renault India Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To ₹ 65,000 This Month​