Renault Kiger: Which Variant Should You Buy?
The Renault Kiger is offered in 4 trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, which are further classified into 24 different grades, based on engines, transmission choices and dual-tone options. We believe the RXT trim offers the most value on paper, and here's why.
Highlights
- The Renault Kiger is offered in 4 trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ
- The RXT trim of the 2021 Renault Kiger is value for money option
- The new Renault Kiger is based on the Triber's CMF-A+ platform
The 2021 Renault Kiger was launched in India in February this year. It is the latest entrant in the subcompact space that shares platform and mechanicals with the Magnite SUV. The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated Energy petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a CVT transmission and an AMT gearbox. Renault offers the Kiger SUV in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, and we believe the RXT trim offers the most value on paper.
- Firstly, RXT is the mid-spec trim of the Renault Kiger, which is positioned in between the RXL and RXZ trims. Renault offers the trim in a total of seven variants, based on engines, transmissions and dual-tone paint scheme. The variant is offered in both a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol with three transmission options.
- The RXT variant gets LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), C-shaped LED taillights, ORVM mounted turn indicators, ORVMs finished in Mystery Black, silver rear skid plate, 16-inch alloy wheels, a centre console with armrest and closed storage, steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls, liquid chrome gear lever bottom insert, linear interlock seat upholstery, driver seat height adjustment, 60:40 split rear seat with adjustable headrests, ISOFIX mounts, rear seat armrest with cup holders, rear wiper & washer, rear room lighting, smart access card, push start/stop button, upper glove box, and more.
- The RXT variant of the Kiger SUV also comes loaded with an 8-inch display link floating touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include driver and passenger front airbags, 2 side airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors and more.
- The variant misses out on features like tri-octa LED headlights, quilted emboss seat upholstery, 3D sound system by Arkamys, wireless smartphone replication with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, multi-sense driving modes, rotary command on the centre console, ambient illumination, PM2.5 air filter, etc.
- The RXT 1.0-litre Energy MT variant is priced at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), going up to Rs. 8.99 lakh for the RXT X-TRONIC 1.0-litre Turbo variant. It is around Rs. 89,000 less expensive than the RXZ trim. Renault sell models with dual-tone colours at an additional cost of around Rs. 20,000 across the range. For all these extra features you will have to pay an extra amount of up to nearly Rs. 3 lakh for the top-spec trim with a CVT gearbox. But if you are looking for an option that offers the best of both worlds at an attractive price point, then RXT trim should work for you.
