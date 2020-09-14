As the festive season is around the corner, Renault India is providing some lucrative discount offers on its entire portfolio this month. The French automaker is pushing for volumes, after bagging 41 per cent sales growth last month. To lure more customers, the carmaker is offering special benefits on the BS6 compliant models of the Duster, Triber & the Kwid. Interested buyers can avail discounts of up to ₹ 92,000 on the purchase of Renault cars in September 2020.

Apart from the sales campaign, Renault India is also providing special schemes for customers including no EMI for the first four months and special financing scheme at a special rate of 6.99 per cent. It is worth noting that these offers will vary from variant to variant across different cities of the country.

The Renault Duster is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 70,000

The carmaker is offering attractive offers on both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol variants. The Duster SUV is up for sale with total benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 on the 1.5-litre petrol model which includes cash benefits, loyalty benefits and an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000, ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 20,000, respectively. There's also a corporate discount or rural offer on the Duster that can be availed. Customers purchasing the 1.3-litre variant will get loyalty benefit of ₹ 20,000 along with corporate discount and easy-care package for 3 years or 50,000 kms.

Renault's Triber is also listed with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 which includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively for the manual variants. The AMT variants are limited to loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 only. Additionally, there's a special offer for rural customers.

Renault is also offering special EMI offers and low rate of interest on Renault cars

The entry-level hatchback, Kwid is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 35,000. It comprises of a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 along with exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10,000. Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 only from an approved list of corporate companies and PSUs.

