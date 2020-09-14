New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On BS6 Duster, Kwid & Triber In September

Renault India is offering huge discounts on its entire portfolio, including Kwid, Duster and the Triber for the month of September. These special benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

| Updated:
  Views
Renault India is offering discounts on the Kwid, Duster and the Triber

Highlights

  • Cash discount & exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 each on the Duster SUV
  • Total benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 on the Renault Triber
  • Offers on Kwid include cash discounts, exchange bonus and loyalty benefit

As the festive season is around the corner, Renault India is providing some lucrative discount offers on its entire portfolio this month. The French automaker is pushing for volumes, after bagging 41 per cent sales growth last month. To lure more customers, the carmaker is offering special benefits on the BS6 compliant models of the Duster, Triber & the Kwid. Interested buyers can avail discounts of up to ₹ 92,000 on the purchase of Renault cars in September 2020.

Also Read: Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to ₹ 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020​

Apart from the sales campaign, Renault India is also providing special schemes for customers including no EMI for the first four months and special financing scheme at a special rate of 6.99 per cent. It is worth noting that these offers will vary from variant to variant across different cities of the country.

r7rrr818

The Renault Duster is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 

The carmaker is offering attractive offers on both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol variants. The Duster SUV is up for sale with total benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 on the 1.5-litre petrol model which includes cash benefits, loyalty benefits and an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000, ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 20,000, respectively. There's also a corporate discount or rural offer on the Duster that can be availed. Customers purchasing the 1.3-litre variant will get loyalty benefit of ₹ 20,000 along with corporate discount and easy-care package for 3 years or 50,000 kms.

Renault's Triber is also listed with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 which includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively for the manual variants. The AMT variants are limited to loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 only. Additionally, there's a special offer for rural customers.

Also Read: Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September

proig9bo

Renault is also offering special EMI offers and low rate of interest on Renault cars  

0 Comments

The entry-level hatchback, Kwid is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 35,000. It comprises of a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 along with exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10,000. Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 only from an approved list of corporate companies and PSUs.

