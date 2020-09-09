Honda Announces Discount Offers Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Amaze, WR-V And Civic In September

In a bid to attract customers during the festive period, Honda Car India has come up with lucrative discounts and attractive benefits on selected models. As the automotive sales are impacted by a global pandemic, the Japanese automaker is looking to clock good volumes with the help of discount schemes. The company is offering great benefits and special offers ranging up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on the BS6 models of Amaze, WR-V and the Civic. This offer is valid till 30th September, 2020.

The BS6 Honda WR-V is available with cash benefits of up to ₹ 20,000

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift was launched in India a couple of months earlier. And, the carmaker is already offering discounts on the BS6-compliant version. It includes cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 across all variants. The Hyundai Venue rival is priced in India from ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that these offers are variant, grade and location-specific.

Honda is offering car exchange benefits of Rs 27,000 on the BS6 version of the Amaze

Honda's subcompact sedan now attract customers with offers up to 27,000. Interested buyers opting for the Amaze sedan can also avail exchange benefits, as the carmaker is providing extended warranty benefits for the fourth and the fifth year, worth Rs 12,000. Apart from this, there's also an additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 15,000. If buyers don't wish to exchange old car, the benefits are limited to a cash discount of Rs 3,000 along with an extended warranty on the fourth and the fifth year worth Rs 12,000.

Customers looking to purchase the Civic sedan can avail offers up to ₹ 2.5 lakh this month

Honda Car India is offering lucrative offers on its flagship sedan for this month. Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on all the petrol versions of the Civic whereas the diesel variants attract a cash benefit of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The company is also providing additional offers for selected corporates for across all models. These offers are valid till stocks last. Interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealer for models and variants-wise offers.

