2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained

The Honda Jazz BS6 gets a decent list of standard features which are offered right from the base variant of the car.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only model and is offered in three variants.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only model and is offered in 3 trims.
  • It gets a decent list of features and the top-end trim gets a sunroof.
  • The Jazz gets the option of a CVT automatic right from the base variant.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 has recently made the BS6 transition. Along with the BS6 complaint 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, it has also received substantial design upgrades in its face and in the feature department. Impressively, the Honda Jazz BS6 gets quite a handful of features which are offered as standard right form the base V variant and even the new CVT automatic transmission is on offer right from the base trim. Here's the list of all the features you get in each variant of the new Jazz.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?

Honda Jazz

7.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Jazz Price

Honda Jazz V

n84rir6

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox right from the base variant.

As already mentioned, the base variant of the Honda Jazz gets the option of both manual and automatic transmission. The MT Honda Jazz has been priced at ₹ 7.50 lakh while the CVT automatic transmission is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh.

  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • LED daytime running lamps
  • LED tail-lamps
  • Audio system with bluetooth connectivity
  • Cruise control
  • Remote central locking
  • Auto climate control
  • Front and rear power windows
  • Driver window one-touch operation
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Front centre armrest
  • Paddle shifters (CVT)
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Dual airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rear-view camera

Honda Jazz VX (In Addition To V Trim)

pmkahmbo

The Honda Jazz BS6 gets quite a few features as standard.

The mid-spec Honda Jazz VX trim will cost you around ₹ 8.10 lakh for the MT variant while the CVT trim is priced at ₹ 9.10 lakh.

  • 7.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Voice commands
  • Key-less entry and go
  • Power folding wing mirrors
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

Honda Jazz ZX (In Addition To VX Trim)

7hmc0ll4

The range-topping Honda Jazz BS6 gets a sunroof which is a brand new feature on the car.

The range-topping Honda Jazz ZX variant gets all the bells and whistles including a sunroof which is a segment-first feature. The top-of-the-line manual variant is offered at ₹ 8.74 lakh while the CVT automatic is priced at ₹ 9.74 lakh.

  • LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
  • LED fog lamps
  • Sunroof

Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz

