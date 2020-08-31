2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only model and is offered in three variants.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 has recently made the BS6 transition. Along with the BS6 complaint 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, it has also received substantial design upgrades in its face and in the feature department. Impressively, the Honda Jazz BS6 gets quite a handful of features which are offered as standard right form the base V variant and even the new CVT automatic transmission is on offer right from the base trim. Here's the list of all the features you get in each variant of the new Jazz.

Honda Jazz V

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox right from the base variant.

As already mentioned, the base variant of the Honda Jazz gets the option of both manual and automatic transmission. The MT Honda Jazz has been priced at ₹ 7.50 lakh while the CVT automatic transmission is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh.

15-inch alloy wheels

LED daytime running lamps

LED tail-lamps

Audio system with bluetooth connectivity

Cruise control

Remote central locking

Auto climate control

Front and rear power windows

Driver window one-touch operation

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Steering mounted controls

Driver seat height adjust

Front centre armrest

Paddle shifters (CVT)

Rear wiper and washer

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Rear-view camera

Honda Jazz VX (In Addition To V Trim)

The Honda Jazz BS6 gets quite a few features as standard.

The mid-spec Honda Jazz VX trim will cost you around ₹ 8.10 lakh for the MT variant while the CVT trim is priced at ₹ 9.10 lakh.

7.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice commands

Key-less entry and go

Power folding wing mirrors

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Honda Jazz ZX (In Addition To VX Trim)

The range-topping Honda Jazz BS6 gets a sunroof which is a brand new feature on the car.

The range-topping Honda Jazz ZX variant gets all the bells and whistles including a sunroof which is a segment-first feature. The top-of-the-line manual variant is offered at ₹ 8.74 lakh while the CVT automatic is priced at ₹ 9.74 lakh.

LED headlamps with integrated DRLs

LED fog lamps

Sunroof

