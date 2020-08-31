2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 has recently made the BS6 transition. Along with the BS6 complaint 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, it has also received substantial design upgrades in its face and in the feature department. Impressively, the Honda Jazz BS6 gets quite a handful of features which are offered as standard right form the base V variant and even the new CVT automatic transmission is on offer right from the base trim. Here's the list of all the features you get in each variant of the new Jazz.
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz V
As already mentioned, the base variant of the Honda Jazz gets the option of both manual and automatic transmission. The MT Honda Jazz has been priced at ₹ 7.50 lakh while the CVT automatic transmission is priced at ₹ 8.50 lakh.
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- LED daytime running lamps
- LED tail-lamps
- Audio system with bluetooth connectivity
- Cruise control
- Remote central locking
- Auto climate control
- Front and rear power windows
- Driver window one-touch operation
- Electric adjust wing mirrors
- Steering mounted controls
- Driver seat height adjust
- Front centre armrest
- Paddle shifters (CVT)
- Rear wiper and washer
- Dual airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear-view camera
Honda Jazz VX (In Addition To V Trim)
The mid-spec Honda Jazz VX trim will cost you around ₹ 8.10 lakh for the MT variant while the CVT trim is priced at ₹ 9.10 lakh.
- 7.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Voice commands
- Key-less entry and go
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Leather wrapped steering wheel
Honda Jazz ZX (In Addition To VX Trim)
The range-topping Honda Jazz ZX variant gets all the bells and whistles including a sunroof which is a segment-first feature. The top-of-the-line manual variant is offered at ₹ 8.74 lakh while the CVT automatic is priced at ₹ 9.74 lakh.
- LED headlamps with integrated DRLs
- LED fog lamps
- Sunroof
