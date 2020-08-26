New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?

Along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 also gets some substantial styling updates as well as more features on the inside.

The new Honda Jazz is a petrol only model.

Highlights

  • The new Honda Jazz is petrol only model with a 1.2-litre BS6 petrol mill.
  • Majority of the changes on the 2020 Honda Jazz are centred on its face.
  • While the cabin remains unchanged, it gets new features like a sunroof.

The Honda Jazz has finally made the BS6 transition and has officially gone on sale in India today. This time around, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be offered as a petrol only model. However, that's not the only update on this new Jazz. Along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, the Jazz also gets some substantial styling updates as also more features on the inside. Here's everything new that you will get on the 2020 Honda Jazz.

Exterior

vl9uuae

The BS6 Honda Jazz sees a lot of changes made to the face

Majority of the changes on the outside of the Honda Jazz are centred on its face and make it look a lot more imposing as compared to its predecessor. The new chrome fringed gloss black grille looks bolder and is flanked by LED headlights that integrate the DRLs. What also subtly adds to the appeal is the chrome line that is aligned with the DRLs, making the face looked more streamlined. Then the front bumper has been tweaked as well and looks a bit taller now. The lower part of the bumper gets body coloured inserts that house the new LED foglamps. The profile and rear remain near identical to the outgoing model, save for the LED taillights and slightly revised rear bumper that gets black inserts and pseudo skid plate kind of treatment at the departure angle.

Interiors & Features

pmkahmbo

The Honda Jazz has always had a spacious cabin and it remains unchanged in terms of design and layout.

The cabin of the Honda Jazz remains unchanged with the same layout, design and colour treatment. That said, the 2020 Jazz now borrows some features from the WR-V which adds to its premium appeal and value quotient. The most talked about of all is the new electric sunroof with one-touch open / close operation. Other features include push-button engine start/stop, Smart key with keyless remote, auto-climate control, 7-inch Digipad infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others.

Safety Features

7hmc0ll4

The new Honda Jazz BS6 gets a sunroof.

Standard safety features include dual front airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, impact mitigation front headrests, pedestrian injury mitigation and anti-theft immoblizer system. Top-end variants of the Jazz also gets multi-view rear camera with Guidelines.

Engines

t11ab7oo

There are no changes in dimensions when it comes to the BS6 Jazz

The new Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only variant now. Under the hood it gets the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine which is now BS6 compliant. The engine is tuned to belt out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the seven-step CVT automatic gearbox is also offered on all variants. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants as well, just like we have seen in the Honda Amaze and City. The CVT iteration delivers a fuel economy of 17.1 kmpl.

Pricing

n84rir6

At the rear, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 gets LED taillights.

0 Comments

The Honda Jazz BS6 is just about ₹ 5000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 unit. It will be offered in only three variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well. Prices for the 2020 Jazz start at ₹ 7.49 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 9.73 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

