Honda Cars India has launched the 2020 Jazz in the country and prices for the car start at ₹ 7.49 lakh. The BS6 Jazz will be available only come with a petrol engine, and the premium hatchback will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well. Prices for the 2020 Jazz start at ₹ 7.49 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 9.73 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

There are no changes in dimensions when it comes to the BS6 Jazz

Under the hood, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan.

New Jazz V VX ZX Manual ₹ 7,49,900 ₹ 8,09,900 ₹ 8,73,900 CVT Automatic ₹ 8,49,900 ₹ 9,09,900 ₹ 9,73,900

The Honda Jazz has always had a spacious cabin

The face of the Jazz has received an update as it comes with new LED daytime running lights, glossy black grille with chrome borders all of which are standard on the car. The top end variant comes with LED headlights and even LED fog lamps. Features that were earlier offered with the CVT option and are now available with the manual trim as well include - push-button engine start/stop and Smart key with keyless remote function. The Jazz also comes with an electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and that certainly be a big feature to attract customers. We've already seen this strategy work in Honda's favour with the WR-V The Honda Jazz comes with LED taillights

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 have already opened, and customers can book the car at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website. The Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.



