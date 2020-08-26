New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.49 Lakh

The BS6 Jazz will be available only come with a petrol engine, and the premium hatchback will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO and Rajesh Goel, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing with the new Jazz

Honda Cars India has launched the 2020 Jazz in the country and prices for the car start at ₹ 7.49 lakh. The BS6 Jazz will be available only come with a petrol engine, and the premium hatchback will be offered in only 3 variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well. Prices for the 2020 Jazz start at ₹ 7.49 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 9.73 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

t11ab7oo

There are no changes in dimensions when it comes to the BS6 Jazz

Under the hood, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan.

New Jazz V VX ZX
Manual ₹ 7,49,900 ₹ 8,09,900 ₹ 8,73,900
CVT Automatic ₹ 8,49,900 ₹ 9,09,900 ₹ 9,73,900
pmkahmbo

The Honda Jazz has always had a spacious cabin

The face of the Jazz has received an update as it comes with new LED daytime running lights, glossy black grille with chrome borders all of which are standard on the car. The top end variant comes with LED headlights and even LED fog lamps. Features that were earlier offered with the CVT option and are now available with the manual trim as well include - push-button engine start/stop and Smart key with keyless remote function. The Jazz also comes with an electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and that certainly be a big feature to attract customers. We've already seen this strategy work in Honda's favour with the WR-V 
n84rir6

The Honda Jazz comes with LED taillights  

0 Comments

Bookings for the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 have already opened, and customers can book the car at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website. The Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards LG Wing Display Phone Could Be Great For Mounting On Car Dashboards
BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities