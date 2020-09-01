New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued

The old-generation Honda City will be sold in the V and SV trims with prices topping out at Rs. 10 lakh, while the new-generation Honda City starts from Rs. 10.89 lakh onwards (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The old-gen Honda City is sale as the more affordable choice as the new City is more expensive

Highlights

  • Honda has discontinued to VX and ZX trims on the old-gen City
  • The price difference between the old & new City V trim is Rs. 1.59 lakh
  • The new Honda City range starts from Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda Cars India has announced that the company has discontinued the range-topping variants of the fourth-generation City. The older-generation Honda City was not pulled off the shelves when the fifth-generation version arrived earlier this year. The model was being sold in all variants with prices identical for both gen versions. However, the automaker has now decided that the old Honda City will now be sold only in the SV and V variants priced at ₹ 9.30 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). With the distinction between the two versions more evident, the company hopes to offer a wider choice of options to customers. The 2020 Honda City is priced from ₹ 10.89 lakh for the V trim, which brings a sizeable difference of ₹ 1.59 lakh between the old gen and the new-gen variants. Similarly, the VX manual variant is priced at ₹ 12.25 lakh on the VX trim, which is ₹ 2.25 lakh more than the previous-generation model.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City vs Old Honda City: What's Different?

Honda City

10.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda City Price

srgspf3s

The new-gen Honda City has grown in proportions and equipment, and is also more expensive than its rivals

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "While the All-New 5th Gen Honda City has created a new benchmark of supremacy occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we had decided to continue selling the 4th Generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS6 compliant. With the continuation of 4th Generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to a wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment."

Also Read: The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review

The fourth-generation Honda City was introduced in January 2014 in India and the Japanese automaker has sold over 3.5 lakh units of the compact sedan so far. The old City will be offered only with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox. In contrast, the new Honda City gets the new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, while the petrol uses a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step CVT automatic. The new City is also more loaded on the feature front right from the entry-level models that make it a value-friendly choice for the price you pay.

2017 honda city

The old generation Honda City will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and lower trims of the Hyundai Verna

Also Read: New-Generation Honda City Launched In India

0 Comments

The all-new Honda City is based on a new platform, gets new engines and packs more space as well over the older version. It also sports a more premium and evolutionary design language with better quality materials, features and connected car technology onboard. There's more legroom at the rear, courtesy of the longer wheelbase.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda City with Immediate Rivals

Honda City
Honda
City

Latest News

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda City Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities