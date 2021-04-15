carandbike logo
Rimac Automobili Unveils Design Of Its New Headquarters In Croatia

In the long term, the new site will accommodate over 2,500 employees and substantial production facilities, well over double today's current headcount.

Rimac Automobili, unveiled the design for its new state-of-the-art home in Croatia, including on-site test track, accommodation, and museum. The complex, designed by famous Croatian architectural practice, 3LHD, will showcase the brand's spirit and focus on attention to detail, with a lengthy wishlist to future proof its new home. The new complex will be its international R&D and production base and enable the company to ramp up from prototype and smaller volume projects to high-volume production of its high-performance electric drivetrain and battery systems for many global car companies.

The new site is located only a couple of kilometers from Rimac's current home and occupies a site of 200,000 sq.mt while the built area will be 100,000 sq. mt. It is expected to be completed by 2023. 

Speaking about the brand's exciting plans, CEO and Founder, Mate Rimac, said, "Just 10 years ago this company was only me in a garage, working on electric performance vehicles and components. Since then, we have grown to around 1,000 employees, formed strategic partnerships with Porsche, Hyundai Motor Group and others, and are working with the biggest names in the automotive industry. But, one thing that we have always committed to is developing our business within Croatia; we're proud to be here and with this new location, it will be our long-term home."

In the long term, the new site will accommodate over 2,500 employees and substantial production facilities, well over double today's current headcount. Hence, the site has been split into two distinct areas. The first being the HQ building, which will house central functions, management and R&D, as well as Greyp's offices - the electric bike manufacturer also founded by Mate Rimac.

Linking this building to the next will be a large, glazed restaurant subtly built into the landscape with sweeping views on either side. At one end will be the retail space and kindergarten. At the other, the reception and showroom and museum. On the opposite of its fork design will be its production and testing facilities, encompassing design, prototyping and reverse engineering. At the rear will be the entrance to the beating heart of the site, its production plant which will house machining, components and vehicle assembly, battery production, composites production, and paint shop.

The scale and ambition of the new Rimac Campus is vast, making it one of the largest builds of its kind in Europe, not just within the automotive industry. The investment in Rimac Campus will exceed 200 million euros. Construction at the new site is scheduled to start later this year, with completion expected in 2023.

