Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity

Rolls-Royce has announced its new brand identity and this new identity continues Rolls-Royce's journey from automotive manufacturer to a house of luxury. In recent years, Rolls-Royce has experienced change at a quicker rate and with the portfolio of cars now expanded to five models, the company is looking at a diverse and discerning crowd. It is no surprise, therefore, that the age and demographic of the marque's clients have decreased significantly to an average of just 43.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce, said, “As the marque's digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world. We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernising our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them."

The original figurine was drawn and sculpted by British artist Charles Sykes.

Rolls-Royce appointed Marina Willer, partner at Pentagram to create a new brand identity that could move beyond the mechanics of being the ‘Best Car in the World', and also define the very pillars of luxury the company is known for. Pentagram embarked upon a deep exploration of Rolls-Royce, including its products – both new and old, its design ethos, its designers, clients and a lot more.

Willer was able to approach the re-design from a completely fresh perspective and the new look celebrates the luxuriousness of the brand while providing it with the means to visually communicate with Rolls-Royce's younger, increasingly diversified audiences.

The direction of the Spirit of Ecstasy has changed from left to right, boldly facing the future, reflective of the marque itself.

The Spirit of Ecstasy, which has graced the prow of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 1911, will now gain increased prominence in the marque's brand identity. The original figurine was drawn and sculpted by British artist Charles Sykes. In homage to this historical commission, Chris Mitchell, a leading illustrator of brand and identity icons, was called upon by Pentagram to envisage the distilled form of the iconic statuette. Working closely with Pentagram's direction, Chris, paid close attention to her proportions which embrace strength and power that cannot be deemed fragile or meek. When depicted in two-dimensional form, her direction has changed from left to right, boldly facing the future, reflective of the marque itself.

The new colour palette has purple hues, specifically those with a deep and majestic tone.

When choosing a colour palette for the new identity, Pentagram's design team initially turned its attention to the company's products. It was drawn to purple hues, specifically those with a deep and majestic tone. Historically rare in nature and with roots in mythology, art, piety and royalty, purple has always signified wealth and power. A metallic Rose Gold is chosen to complement this colour.

The double 'R' Badge of Honour is a timeless expression of true luxury.

The double 'R' Badge of Honour is a timeless expression of true luxury

The badge, representing Rolls and Royce, the marque's founding fathers, is known world-wide as a symbol of engineering excellence and the very best of human endeavour. It is no surprise therefore, that this famed signifier remains unchanged. The Badge of Honour will reside on the marque's products alone – reserved solely for the precious creations born at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.