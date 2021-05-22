carandbike logo
Rolls-Royce Appoints Anders Warming As Director Of Design

Warming hails from Copenhagen, Denmark. He graduated in Major Transport Design at the ArtCenter College of Design, Vevey, Switzerland and Pasadena, USA.

Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019 expand View Photos
Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced the appointment of Anders Warming as the Director of Design. He will join the company from July 1, 2021. Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.

Outside of BMW, Warming held various senior design positions in companies including Borgward and Volkswagen. Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come. He will face the challenge of upholding the fundamental design principles of Sir Henry Royce himself, which have guided us for over 100 years."

