Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed

Rolls-Royce has already confirmed that the new-generation Ghost will be the purest form of expression of the brand. Now, the British automaker has has revealed the final animated film giving insight into the substance of the next-gen Ghost ahead of its debut later this year. The animated film majorly focuses on how the carmaker's team of acoustic specialists were entirely focussed on achieving the best acoustic quality of new Ghost. The acoustic specialists called this engineering process as the 'Formula for Serenity' which is essentially a process to give a sense of absolute serenity for the Ghost customers. Near-silent acoustic properties were of the utmost importance when the brand started reviewing client feedback from the first Goodwood Ghost. The team of acoustic specialists were extremely focused on this highly complicated engineering task while creating the new Ghost.

In a bid to achieve a sense of total serenity, the team adapted brand's aluminium spaceframe architecture, which offers higher acoustic resistance as compared to steel, and its construction from complex forms rather than flat, resonant surfaces. The acoustic specialists selected a double-skinned bulkhead section to insulate the cabin from the already near-silent 6.75-litre V12 engine. Ensuring more sense of serenity, the team opted to fill-up the cavity in the roof, boot and floor with more than 100kg of sound-absorbing materials. Additionally, the team also employed double-glazed windows with a clear composite centre sheet, and tyres lined with lightweight acoustic insulation foam.

After the sound stage was successfully created, the team profoundly checked every component for its acoustic properties, and those producing an unacceptable level of noise were simply discarded. Even, the air conditioning ducts were smoothed to an enhanced level of insulation ensuring an elevated level of serenity for the customers.

While testing the team discovered that removing all noise from the cabin was but of disorientating. Thus, they came to a solution for creating a whisper, which is a soft undertone that clients experienced as a single, subtle note. The team achieved this by tuning each component to a specific resonant frequency. This exhaustive task comprised the creation of acoustically tuned damping units for the seat frames, suite of ports between the cabin and the boot to guarantee the low frequency it generated was consistent with new Ghost's note.

Tom Davis-Reason, Ghost Acoustic Engineering Lead, says, "The extraordinary acoustic quality of new Ghost is the result of significant engineering developments and fastidious attention to detail, but it really is underpinned by the marque's proprietary aluminium architecture. There is simply no way we could have created such an acoustically refined environment using a steel platform."

Rolls-Royce opted for the popular yet aesthetically appealing mode of animated illustrations to reveal these insights. Rendered first by renowned illustrator, Charlie Davis, they were animated to represent these findings in a fashion that befits the highly progressive new Ghost. Apart from the animated insights, the marque has also launched a series of five podcasts that reveals more details about the engineering that went into creating this entire process. The podcasts are available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Deezer.

