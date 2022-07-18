Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications Revealed

Royal Enfield's next new motorcycle launch will be the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a roadster based on the same 350 cc J-platform shared by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Now, leaked type approval documents reveal details like the dimensions, specification and power output of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350. And as per the dimensions revealed in the documents, the Hunter 350 will be the smallest and most compact Royal Enfield motorcycle, with a smaller height, length and width along with a shorter wheelbase.



The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will have a kerb weight of around 180 kg, and will be at least 10-12 kg lighter than its other 350 cc siblings, the Meteor 350, and the Classic 350.

The type approval certificate issued by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), lists the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle to have the same 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine as shared by the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350, with the same maximum power output of 14.87 kW (20.2 bhp) at 6,100 rpm. Peak torque figures are not mentioned in the documents but are likely to be identical to the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350, with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is also likely to be retained from the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

The Hunter 350 will be more agile, and should feel perkier as well, despite sharing the same 350 cc engine with its siblings, owing to the weight advantage.

The Hunter 350 will have a wheelbase of 1,370 mm, which is shorter than both the Classic 350 (1,390 mm), and the Meteor 350 (1,400 mm). The Hunter's height, width and length will make it smaller compared to the other 350 cc Royal Enfield models, and it's also expected to be the lightest, with a kerb weight of around 180 kg, making it a good 10-12 kg lighter than its siblings. With a short wheelbase and lighter kerb weight, the Hunter 350 is expected to be more agile, as well as feel slightly perkier in performance as well, compared to the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in the first week of August, and will compete against the likes of the Honda CB350RS, Jawa 42 2.1, as well as the recently launched TVS Ronin. The Hunter 350 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it more affordable than both the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.