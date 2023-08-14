Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Bagger Spotted Testing in India

A new bagger variant of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been spotted testing in India. The cruiser, which is already on sale in India, was recently spied equipped with removable and lockable panniers. The panniers for the Super Meteor were first unveiled at Rider Mania 2022 as part of a range of accessories for the bike though they are yet to be listed on the company website. This suggests that the units could still currently be undergoing testing.



The panniers add more practicality to the cruiser offering riders additional space to store items. It however remains to be seen if the company will roll out a dedicated factory bagger variant of the Super Meteor 650 or simply offer the panniers as an option via its Make It Yours channel.

Bagger-style motorcycles, known for their blend of style and functionality, were previously limited to premium brands like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. The addition of panniers to the Super Meteor 650 now offers motorcycle enthusiasts seeking an authentic bagger experience a more attainable option. This move also marks a significant step in making bagger-style cruisers accessible to a broader audience.

