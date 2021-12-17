RTO Codes for RTOs in India

Each state and union territory in India has Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) that take care of licensing and vehicle registration. Heres more about RTO codes for RTOs in India.
Where should you go if you want a driving license or have a new vehicle to register? Yes, you guessed it right! The Regional Transport Office is where all the transport registration and license issuing take place. You will be surprised to hear that there are more than 1,100 RTOs across the country.

Alongside RTO codes for RTOs in India, this article also talks about the responsibilities and services offered by the RTOs. Let's get started!

RTO Codes for RTOs in India

Below, we have rounded up the RTO codes for all the union territories and states in India. The vehicles registered in the respective state will follow the same RTO code as their regions.

Union Territory/State

RTO Code

Union Territory/State

RTO Code

Andhra Pradesh

AP

Assam

AS

Arunachal Pradesh

AR

Bihar

BR

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

AN

Chandigarh

CH

Chhattisgarh

CG

Gujarat

GJ

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

DN

Daman and Diu

DD

Goa

GA

Haryana

HR

Himachal Pradesh

HP

Jharkhand

JH

Jammu and Kashmir

JK

Karnataka

KA

Kerala

KL

Maharashtra

MH

Madhya Pradesh

MP

Manipur

MN

Meghalaya

ML

Mizoram

MZ

Lakshadweep

LD

National Capital Territory of Delhi

DL

Nagaland

NL

Puducherry

PY

Odisha

OD

Punjab

PB

Sikkim

SK

Rajasthan

RJ

Tamil Nadu

TN

Tripura

TR

Uttarkhand

UK

Uttar Pradesh

UP

What Does an RTO Do?

The RTO is responsible for an array of things, including:

  • Firstly, the RTO is accountable for provisions laid out by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. RTO also looks after the other laws and regulations of the centre and state government.
  • RTO also has to perform the duty of collecting taxes.
  • In case of accidents involving registered vehicles, the RTO must ensure proper inspection.
  • The government also depends on the RTO for maintaining the database of all state-registered vehicles.
  • This state body also issues and supervises permits.
  • Last but not least, the RTO has to ensure proper development of transport services and road development. 

What Services Are Provided By the RTO?

RTO offers many services under one roof. After all, it is responsible for nearly all road and transport-related processes and documentation in the country. Here are some services to expect from the RTO:

  • Registration: Registration of new vehicles is one of the primary services of this government body. All registration-related services and documents are under the RTO.  
  • Licensing: Whether you want a two-wheeler license or a four-wheeler license, you have to get it from the RTO. Besides, RTO also issues the learner's license. Moreover, whenever the validity of your license expires, you have to apply for a new one at the RTO.
  • Permits: They issue temporary/permanent national and local permits for passenger and service vehicles.
So, whether you are looking for permits, the registration process, or procuring a driver's license, RTO is the ultimate destination. Each state-registered vehicle will have a specific registration number based on the RTO code for their location.

