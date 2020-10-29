New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Sauber And Alfa Romeo Renew Partnership For 2021

Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm its 2021 driver line up but widely F1s most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen is expected to be retained.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Alfa Romeo and Sauber have extended their partnership for one more season expand View Photos
Alfa Romeo and Sauber have extended their partnership for one more season

Highlights

  • Alfa Romeo and Sauber have extended their deal for one more year
  • Alfa Romeo again gets naming rights on the team
  • The team is yet to confirm its 2021 driver line-up

Sauber and Alfa Romeo have renewed their partnership for the 2021 season giving the FCA owned team naming rights. Alfa Romeo came back to F1 in 2018 with a multi year deal with it getting full naming rights in 2019 and this agreement is now being extended to 2021. As a part of this agreement, the team is going to run special one-off livery for the Emilla Romagna GP at Imola which returns to F1 grid after a gap of 14 years. The new livery will feature the Italian flag on top o the roll-hoop and on the rear wing endplates. 

ararcqbg

Alfa Romeo Racing Team principal Frederic Vasseur will remain as a part of the new team 

“The extension of our relationship with Alfa Romeo is a true statement of intent from both parties. In Sauber, Alfa Romeo found a committed, performance-driven partner to which they could entrust their brand: we are honoured to carry the heritage and past success of Alfa Romeo in our name. Both parties always intended for this relationship to bear fruit in the long term: we have laid some solid foundations in the last three season and we aim to reap the rewards of this work in 2021 and beyond,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur at the announcement. 

“Racing and performance are at the core of Alfa Romeo's DNA,” added Michael Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles which also is the parent for the Scuderia Ferrari team. 

“The partnership with Sauber Group also allows our customers to benefit from exclusive racing know-how, as it is the case of the all-new Giulia GTA and GTAm, which incorporate Sauber Engineering's technical input particularly as it relates to advanced aerodynamics.,” he added. 

Newsbeep
ip93v0c8

Raikkonen is the most experienced driver on the grid and 
Photo Credit: AFP

0 Comments

Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm its 2021 driver line up but widely F1's most experienced driver Kimi Raikkonen is expected to be retained for his 18th season in the sport. Raikkonen recently at the Portuguese GP showed of his skills in a blinding first lap where he leaped the grid from P16 to P6 in one lap which is now being considered as one of the greatest single lap performances in the history of the sport. His teammate Antonio Giovinazzi's future is murky as there are reports that Alfa Romeo will sign Mick Schumacher in his place. But there is lot of back and forth on this.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
F1: Sauber And Alfa Romeo Renew Partnership For 2021
F1: Sauber And Alfa Romeo Renew Partnership For 2021
Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment
Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment
KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto MT800 Spotted On Test
KTM 790 Adventure-based CFMoto MT800 Spotted On Test
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Limited Edition Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke Revealed
Limited Edition Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke Revealed
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
F1: Max Verstappen Wants Nico Hulkenberg At Red Bull 
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Japan Automakers Post 2.1 Per Cent Dip In September Global Sales
Premium Cars Drive Volkswagen Back To Profit On China Boost
Premium Cars Drive Volkswagen Back To Profit On China Boost
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Tesla Autopilot 'A Distant Second' To GM's Super Cruise In Hands-Free Test - Consumer Reports
Tesla Autopilot 'A Distant Second' To GM's Super Cruise In Hands-Free Test - Consumer Reports
Ford Sees Full-Year Pretax Profit, Posts Stronger Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Ford Sees Full-Year Pretax Profit, Posts Stronger Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
2021 Jaguar E-Pace Unveiled In Europe
2021 Jaguar E-Pace Unveiled In Europe

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Royal Enfield Delivers 1200 Motorcycles In A Single Day For Dussehra In Mumbai
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities