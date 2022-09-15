Seventh-Generation Ford Mustang Revealed; Packs In More Tech, Retains The V8

Ford has revealed the new seventh-generation Mustang ahead of it going on sale in global markets next year. The seventh-generation model features an edgier design evolved from its predecessor while carrying forward updated versions of the sixth-gen model’s engines. Ford has reportedly left the platform untouched with the seventh-gen car retaining the platform from its predecessor and not moving to an all-new platform.

Starting with the design, the new Mustang gets a sportier look up front as compared to its predecessor with sleeker headlamps, a more prominent grille and a new bumper. The V8 models get slightly different styling than the lower 4-cylinder models including nostril-like elements in the grille, a sharper styled bumper with a splitter and vents on the power bulge on the bonnet.

The Mustang EcoBoost gets a slightly less aggressive look with different bumpers and a tweaked grille.

In profile, the Mustang retains the GT car proportions with a long bonnet and shorter rear deck. A prominent kink to the shoulder line on the rear quarter panel highlights the prominent rear fender flare while the boot lid gets a faux ducktail-like design. At the rear, the three vertical bar design for the tail lamps carries forward with an evolved design while the rear bumper gets a diffuser-style element housing the exhaust. The 4-cylinder models feature dual exhaust while the V8 features quad tailpipes. Wheel sizes range from standard fit 17-inches on the 4-cylinder Mustang to 19-inches on the GT – 20-inch alloys are optional.

As with previous generations the Mustang is available with a soft-top convertible in the seventh-generation.

The new Mustang's design is evolutionary in nature with the GT car-like proportions and classic Mustang design elements retained

Ford will also be offering factory customisation options for the new Mustang including a Bronze Design Series featuring the wheels and badging coming finished in bronze. Customers can also choose from three colours for the Brembo brake callipers (Brembo brakes are optional) on their cars.

Inside, the dashboard design is all-new with the company doing away with the twin-cowl-like design of the sixth-gen model. The dashboard is topped by a free-standing twin-display housing a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen running SYNC 4. The highlight of the displays is that both run Unreal Engine – similar to the GMC Hummer EV - offering almost video game-like graphics and real-time renderings. The SYNC4 system also supports over-the-air updates along with built-in Amazon Alexa and Ford Streaming. A B&O sound system is available as an option.

New twin-screen display runs Ford's SYNC4 and supports Unreal Engine to offer video game-like immersive graphics

Buyers can choose from a variety of upholstery colours depending on the model with the 4-cylinder models featuring cloth interiors with optional micro suede inserts and the range-topping models getting leather upholstery.

Ford has retained the 2.3-litre EcoBoost and 5.0-litre naturally aspirated Coyote V8 engines though both have received updates. Ford says the EcoBoost unit is all-new with reports suggesting that the mill features a revised bore, stroke and a new turbo. The 5.0-litre V8 meanwhile gets a new dual air intake and a dual throttle body design aimed to reduce induction loss by allowing more air into the engine. Ford however has not revealed any performance figures for the engines.

The 2.3-litre EcoBoost 4-cylinder is available exclusively with a 10-speed automatic while the V8 is available with a 6-speed manual with rev-matching as standard. The 10-speed automatic is available as an option. Coming to the suspension, the seventh-gen Mustang retains the McPherson strut front and independent rear suspension from its predecessor. An optional Performance Pack adds more performance-focused upgrades including a MagneRide active suspension set-up, front tower brace, Torsen limited-slip differential, wider rear wheels and tyres, larger Brembo brakes, optional Recaro seats and an active exhaust. The GT models also get new brake ducts for better cooling and an auxiliary engine oil cooler.

Recaro seats are an option with the Ford Performance Package

The new Mustang also packs in a new electronic drift brake uniquely operated by a physical handbrake-style lever between the front seats. Buyers are also offered a remote engine rev function that can let them start-up and rev the vehicle remotely at the press of a button.

The new Mustang also comes bundled with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 advanced driver aid system. This includes functions such as Speed Sign Recognition, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centring Assist, Evasive Steer Assist and Reverse Brake Assist.

The new seventh-gen Mustang will go on sale in North America by mid-2023 with a right-hand drive model expected to go on sale in select markets by the end of 2023.