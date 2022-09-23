Should You Buy A Used Toyota Etios Liva? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Toyota Etios Liva was the hatchback version of the Japanese carmaker's Etios compact sedan. At one point, it was the most affordable Toyota car you could buy in India, however, in early 2020 the company discontinued the model in India due to falling sales. Now, the Etios Liva was quite a capable model, however, Toyota never really gave it a proper update with the arrival of more modern and feature-rich rivals, and the Toyota hatchback failed to impress car buyers. Having said that, the Toyota Etios Liva is still available in the used car market, and if you are looking for a decent hatchback on a tight budget, you can certainly consider it.

The Etios Liva is a sturdy car and its high-speed stability is extremely good, so when you buy one, be rest assured of the quality.

Depending on the model year, condition and variant of the car, you can get a used Toyota Etios Liva for anywhere between Rs. 2.75 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh. However, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider first.

Pros

The Etios Liva is a sturdy car and its high-speed stability is extremely good, so when you buy one, be rest assured of the quality. The car also offers good ride quality. Trust Toyota with keeping maintenance costs at the lowest and the Etios Liva continues with this legacy. The Etios Liva gets a spacious cabin and it can easily seat 5 people. The India-made Toyota Etios Liva has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by several New Car Assessment Programmes, including the Global NCAP and the South African NCAP.

The quality of materials used inside the cabin is not the best and even the design and layout of the interior look dated.

Cons