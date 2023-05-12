SIAM Sales April 2023: Passenger Vehicles Sales Highest Ever For April, Two-Wheeler Sales Up 15%

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers released the sales numbers for the month of April 2023 revealing a year-on-year sales growth across all segments. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 3,31,278 units in the month, the highest ever in April and up 12.9 per cent year-on-year. Two-wheeler sales stood at 13,38,588 units – up 15.1 per cent over April 2022, while three-wheeler sales stood at 42,885 units – up from 20,997 units.

Category Domestic Sales (In Nos.) Percentage Growth Segment/Subsegment April 2022 2023 Passenger Vehicles 2,93,303 3,31,278 12.90% Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 12,555 34,608 175.60% Goods Carrier 7,348 5,367 -26.97% E-Rickshaw 830 2,591 212.16% E-Cart 264 319 20.83% Total Three Wheelers 20,997 42,885 104.24% Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 3,88,442 4,64,389 19.55% Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 7,35,360 8,39,274 14.13% Mopeds 38,780 34,925 -9.94% Total Two Wheelers 11,62,582 13,38,588 15.14% Quadricycle 26 61 134.61%

Commenting on April 2023’s performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of Passenger Vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9%, compared to April 2022. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 15.1% in April 2023, compared to last year. Domestic sales of Three-Wheelers in April 2023 have reached nearer to the pre-covid levels for the month of April.”

Maruti Suzuki remained firmly in the top position for domestic sales with 1,37,320 units sold.

“All the segments viz. Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that Industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from 1st April 2023,” commented Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki remained firmly in the lead in domestic sales with 1,37,320 units retailed in the month – up from 1,21,995 units in April 2022. Hyundai meanwhile reported sales of 49,701 units – up from 44,001 units. Hyundai’s sister firm Kia India reported domestic sales 23,216 units while Mahindra’s domestic sales stood at 34,698 units. Domestic sales for Tata Motors stood at 47,007 units.

Hero MotoCorp remained in the top position in the two-wheeler segment though domestic sales were down year-on-year.

On the two-wheeler front, Hero MotoCorp lead the way in terms of sales with 3,86,184 units – down from 3,98,490 units last year. Honda 2 Wheelers meanwhile closed the gap in April 2023 with 3,38,290 units sold in the domestic market, up from 3,18,734 units. Royal Enfield stood in the third spot with 68,881 units sold in April 2023 followed by Suzuki Motorcycles India at 67,259 units.

Exports meanwhile painted a different picture with all segment seeing a reduction in the number of units exported year-on-year.