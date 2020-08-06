New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021

Originally slated for launch in late 2020, the Skoda Kodiaq TSI will now arrive early next year drawing power from the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that replaces the TDI motor on the SUV.

The Skoda Kodiaq TSI BS6 will be offered with just the 7-speed DSG gearbox when it goes on sale

Highlights

  • The 2.0-litre TSI motor develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque
  • The Skoda Kodiaq TSI will also get an upgraded Virtual Cockpit
  • The Skoda Kodiaq TSI is expected to be priced around Rs. 30-35 lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq TSI petrol BS6 was scheduled to go on sale in India in later this year as part of the five new and updated model launches by the brand in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic put things off the rail and delayed the launch proceedings for some models. The latest casualty of the same is the Skoda Kodiaq TSI petrol that will now arrive in dealerships in early 2021. Zac Hollis, Director - Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, confirmed the development while responding to a user on Twitter. The Kodiaq BS6 becomes the second model launch to be pushed to 2021 along with the new-generation Octavia.

Also Read: New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go

Skoda Kodiaq

34 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Kodiaq Price

The decision has most likely been forced due to supply-chain issues, which have impacted production for the brand globally due to the pandemic. The Skoda Kodiaq TDI was a brisk seller for the model as its flagship SUV and was appreciated for a well-appointed and comfortable cabin. The 2020 update would not only carry over the same design and features but also bring additions like the Virtual Cockpit instrument console and an updated touchscreen infotainment system. The model already comes with a panoramic sunroof and a seven-seater layout that makes it an extremely practical offering.

cba4u03o

Zac Hollis announcing the Skoda Kodiaq TSI at the 2020 Auto Expo in February

The Skoda Kodiaq BS6 will see the SUV switching from a diesel-only engine to a petrol powertrain. The 2.0-litre TDI motor will be replaced by the new 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that also powers the Skoda Superb in the brand's line-up. The model's German cousin, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace introduced earlier this year also draws power from the same petrol engine. On the Kodiaq TSI, the motor develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

In comparison, the Kodiaq diesel that developed 148 bhp and 340 Nm, the petrol version that gets a 39 bhp bump in power while torque output is down by 20 Nm. The Skoda Kodiaq TSI will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner and even the BMW X1, all of which get the option of a petrol engine with an automatic transmission.

Also Read: Exclusive: Skoda Kodiaq RS To Be Launched In India In 2020

p4gflvs

The Skoda Kodiaq TSI will not see any cosmetic upgrades over the current model

Prices remain under wraps for now but we expect the Skoda Kodiaq TSI to command between ₹ 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda India was also working on bringing the Kodiaq RS to the country with a reworked suspension, more power and sportier cosmetic upgrades. The model will come to the Indian shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the company is yet to confirm any details on the launch timeline for the same, and it is in all likelihood delayed further.

