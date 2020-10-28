Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India

The Skoda Rapid remains one of the most affordable compact sedans on sale and also offers a good value for performance ratio with that turbocharged petrol engine. It now seems Skoda Auto India is looking to bring more frugality to its most affordable offering in the country with a CNG-powered version. Surprised? Well, there was a Skoda Rapid CNG test mule spotted testing in India recently that has sparked rumours of the more economical version making it to showrooms in the near future.

However, it's not out of the blue that the Rapid CNG test mule has emerged. Back at the Kodiaq Scout launch last year, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda India, had said that the company was exploring the option of introducing CNG models in India. Globally, the automaker already retails a number of models with the CNG options like the Octavia that are denoted with the G-Tec badge. The Volkswagen Group in Europe retails its CNG-powered cars with the TGI badge.

The Skoda Rapid CNG could see a reduction in power, while the boot space will go down to accommodate the CNG tank

While little is know about the Skoda Rapid CNG for India, it could be an interesting addition to the line-up and grab attention of those looking at a frugal alternative to the now discontinued diesel version. At the same time, the CNG version will also be low on emissions. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor is already offered with a CNG version in Europe. In fact, the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TGI for Europe makes about 89 bhp, as against the petrol version that makes 109 bhp, and it is likely that we will get a similarly specced version in India.

The Rapid CNG will come at the cost of lesser cargo capacity but one can still expect usable space from the boot on the sedan. The car offers a boot space of 460 litres. Expect a range of about 320-340 km on a full CNG tank on the car. For perspective, the fuel economy on the Skoda Rapid BS6 manual is 18.97 kmpl.

The new Skoda Rapid CNG will remain unchanges on the feature-front

The Skoda Rapid is currently offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor, but the CNG will most likely be limited to the manual. Expect prices to start at a premium of ₹ 50,000-60,000 over the current variants of the car. It will be interesting to see the CNG version offered in all variants of the sedan. If launched, the Rapid CNG will be the only option of its kind in the segment and it will be interesting to see how buyers, with CNG for the larger part been more popular in small cars and commercial vehicles in the country.

Spy Images Source: Autogram07 on Instagram

