New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa As Its New President

The Executive Committee of SIAM has unanimously elected Kenichi Ayukawa as the new President. The election was conducted during the executive committee meeting which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Kenichi Ayukawa has been elected as SIAM's new president.

Highlights

  • Kenichi Ayukawa is the new president of SIAM
  • He is also the MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since 2013
  • Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, is the new vice-president of SIAM

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO - Maruti Suzuki India, succeeds Rajan Wadhera, Senior Adviser - Mahindra and Mahindra as the new President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The Executive Committee of SIAM unanimously elected Kenichi Ayukawa as the new President and the election was conducted during the executive committee meeting which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting. The members of SIAM also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland as the new Vice President of SIAM while Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM.

Also Read: India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant

eqh5b6so

Sugato Sen- Former Deputy Director General- SIAM decided to retire from work last month.

In fact, SIAM has been restructuring its management structure as some of its senior members have retired lately. Last month, Sugato Sen - Former Deputy Director General- SIAM decided to take retirement from work. He was succeeded by Atanu Ganguly who is looking at all the economic affairs related matters at SIAM. Sen has been working with SIAM since 1999 after being with various management consulting organisations.

Also Read: Atanu Ganguly Succeeds Sugato Sen as Deputy Director General Of SIAM

i1de1i94

Rajan Wadhera lead SIAM for the last two years.

0 Comments

Rajan Wadhera has lead the apex body of the Indian auto industry for the last two years which has been a gruelling period for the auto industry owing to the prolonged slowdown last year and then the coronavirus crisis that took a massive toll of auto sales and production. The volumes in the industry have hit the ground going down 2010 levels and the stakeholders are expecting returning to 2019 volume levels only by FY 2024-25. The auto industry was manufacturing around 92,000 units per day on an average last year and its down to 57,000 units per day after sales have shown slight recovery post the lockdown period.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa As Its New President Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa As Its New President
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5 Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto
Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022 Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022
India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant
In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV
Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action
Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18 Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18
Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19  Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19 
Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold
Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh
Mahindra XUV500 Automatic BS6 Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 16.07 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities