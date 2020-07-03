New Cars and Bikes in India

Sonalika Sells 15,200 Tractors In June; Its Highest Ever

Sonalika Tractors registered a growth of 55 per cent in domestic sales year -on-year, with the company now holding a 15.4 per cent market share in the tractor industry.

Sonalika says that its manufacturing facility has achieved optimal levels of operations in June

Sonalika Tractors today announced that it has registered its highest ever domestic sales of 13,691 tractors in June 2020, thus registering a growth of 55 per cent year on year. Including exports, the company sold 15,200 tractors  which also provided a big boost to its market share. In June 2020, thanks to the record sales, the company now boasts of 15.4 per cent market share in the tractor industry last month.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "Today, the entire team is feeling proud that we have not just achieved our goal but also have registered an overall growth of 5% in Q1 which is highest for the industry. It is a matter of great pride for us that not only in tractor industry but also in automotive, two-wheeler and CV industry, Sonalika is the only company to register maximum growth in these tough times. We are extremely delighted with the overall robust performance in June'20 with 15200 tractors which is our highest ever."

sonalika solis tractor range

Sonalika Tractors achieved a 5 per cent growth in Q1 of FY2020-21, breaking the current industry trend

The company said that it has already reached 80 per cent utilisation  in May itself and in June the factory continued to operate at optimum level. The company in fact has launched a series of new products during the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the sales clearly show how this strategy has worked.

The company has also widened its network of channel partners and will continue to do so. This will certainly help in bringing in strong sales and help the company grow further

