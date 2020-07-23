Spare Wheels To Become Optional On Cars With Tubeless Tyres And Tyre Pressure Monitoring System: MoRTH

Spare wheels are currently mandatory on all new cars and is part of the standard equipment

According to a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), passenger cars with tubeless tyres, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a puncture repair kit will not be required to be sold with a spare wheel. The new notification under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) is applicable to cars that fall under the M1 category, which can seat up to nine people and weigh less than 3.5 tonnes. The new ruling will be applicable from October this year and will allow automakers that provide these features with an option to omit the spare wheel from the standard equipment list on a vehicle.

TPMS has been largely seen on premium and luxury cars, even though the feature is becoming increasingly common

Only a handful of vehicles currently get all three features as standard in the country. Features like tubeless tyres and TPMS have been largely standard on premium and luxury vehicles, but the feature is becoming increasingly common on newer and more affordable offerings. For instance, the Hyundai Venue gets TPMS on the SX and SX (O) trims. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki offers it as an accessory that can be fitted at dealerships on cars like the Swift, Dzire and the Ertiga.

Tubeless tyres not only offer better high-speed stability but also help improve fuel efficiency

With the new regulations, the government intends to bring the Indian vehicle safety norms on par with international standards. Furthermore, the transport ministry says that the extra space in the car can be used to accommodate batteries for electric vehicles. Not just passengers cars, but commercial vehicles under the N1 category that includes pick-ups below 3.5 tonnes will also get the feature as standard.

Currently, automakers have been offering TPMS as a value addition on cars, which does not abide by any preset rules. The new regulation will change that as the mandatory specifications will require the system to operate from a speed of 40 kmph or below, going up to the vehicle's top speed. The tyre repair kit will need to include a tyre inflator and tyre sealant to fix a punctured tyre, instead of replacing the wheel.

