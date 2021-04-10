Volkswagen Enhances Cost Of Ownership Experience For Its Customers

German carmaker, Volkswagen, has always been known for making cars that are sturdy and safe. No wonder then that the brand has a huge fan following. The Polo and the Vento have always been driver's cars and even after all these years the emotion they create remains unchanged. But despite all these fantastic attributes there have been a few misconceptions. And that has mostly got to do with apprehensions related to the cost of ownership of these cars. But is that even a reason? we thought we could dispel some concerns.

Volkswagen has been working tirelessly to ensure customers' peace of mind. Increased localisation in its products is one part of it but bringing down the total cost of ownership has been one of the biggest drivers for sales in the recent past. All Volkswagen cars also come with a service interval of 1 year or 15,000 kms which just means fewer visits to the service centre during the car's lifecycle and therefore fewer spends. The company offers many service value packages which among other things offer protection against labour and spare part cost inflation.

There's a lot to choose from depending on how much you want to spend. More you spend more protection you get. From free pick up and drops to service benefits on wheel alignments and buying new tyres the list is quite exhaustive. The various service value packs ensures huge savings making superior service value pack offering the 5th year as maintenance free. Volkswagen also provides 4 years, 1 lakh kms warranty which is the one of the best in the business. Add to that free 4 years of Roadside assistance and 3 free services in the first year and you'll understand how well it's all packaged for customers.

And then you also have the option of Extended and add-on warranty that lasts up to 7 years or 150,000 kilometres. You can choose it at the time of buying the vehicle and at later stage also. And even beyond the first 4 years the option of renewing the roadside assistance package still exists. Another advantage that the company offers and this one is a big one is transparency. A customer already knows the total cost of service even before the car goes into the service centre. All you need to know is to fill in a few details about your car on the company's website and get to know how much the service will cost through Service cost calculator. In fact, you get to know what all jobs will be carried out as a part of periodic service and what do each one cost.

Complete peace of mind is to see what exactly is being done to your car at the service station. The service cam facility allows the workshop staff to communicate interactively with customers on their cars' repair needs. Customers can decide online how to proceed with repair offers. Then there's something called VW Assistance, where minor repairs can get fixed at customer's location. So, there's no real need to visit the service station. And in case you do need to visit a workshop and there isn't one in the vicinity, fret not, the company's mobile service Unit will come to you to get the job done.

The company has huge plans for India over the next few years. There will be a lot of new launches with different bodystyles. And it has been ensured if you do decide to buy a Volkswagen the cost of ownership will not deter you from going ahead and signing that cheque.

