Stark Future Announces New Specs for Varg Electric Dirt Bike

Stark Future, the dirt bike manufacturer, has launched the Varg electric motorcycle. With a lightweight and agile design, this electric bike is designed to provide a thrilling sensation as you navigate and perform dirt stunts.



The Stark Varg is equipped with a 6.5kWh battery capacity that provides up to 6 hours of battery life, enabling riders to go offroading for longer periods of time. Despite some upgrades in existing dirt bikes, Stark Future is not increasing the overall cost for consumers, making it an affordable option for all enthusiasts.

Also Read: Alpine Goes To New Heights: A110 Enters 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb



According to Stark Future’s CEO, “The increased battery capacity will provide a longer life cycle and power consistency throughout your biking experience. The bike can now spin up to 14,220 rpm with 938 Nm of torque on the rear wheel and the carbon fibre sleeve. Riders can also access the Android stark mode, which offers over 100 ride modes that can be easily customized by adjusting its power curve, engine braking, and flywheel effect, making it a perfect bike for all tracks”. The Stark Varg has 80 bhp power, 118 kg weight, 938 Nm torque, 100+ ride modes, up to 6 hours of battery life, and 1-2 hours of charging.

Also Read: F1 Designer Adrian Newey Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull Racing



For all software updates, the latest functions will be delivered to customers automatically over the air, making it easy for owners to enjoy all functional upgrades. The bike also allows riders to communicate and share their ride modes with other Varg riders.





The launch of the Stark Varg has solidified Stark Future's position as a leading manufacturer of dirt bikes, with its advanced features and affordability making it a popular choice for riders around the world.